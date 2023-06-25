Must remember past

"Lest we forget" was a theme used on our recent Memorial Day as we remembered our war dead. "Let us not forget our history."

"Lest we forget" would be a good theme for the recent Juneteenth celebration also. It celebrates the ending of slavery in Texas and the South on June 19th, 1865, in Galveston. We must never forget that slavery was the scourge of our country in its early years and the underlying cause of our brutal and disastrous Civil War. Today's systemic racism stems from the same white supremacy that justified slavery.

"Facts are stubborn things," John Adams famously said. Let us earnestly hope so. Many of our current political leaders would want us to forget the historical facts. This state and many others have actually passed laws banning the honest discussion of our history of slavery and racism. It is unconscionable and probably unconstitutional for the state to ban the teaching of factual history.

Abraham Lincoln's 1862 Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the Confederacy, but it did not end slavery in the Northern states. It did not free any slaves in the five slave-holding states that had remained in the Union. Undoubtedly, it inspired three of those states to subsequently abolish slavery on their own, but slavery would remain legal in two of the states until the ratification of the 13th Amendment in December 1865.

History teaches us that the shame of slavery was a nationwide problem. We must remember the past lest we repeat it.

GEORGE BENJAMIN

Siloam Springs

Surprising cartoon

I never ever thought I would see the day when John Deering would draw an editorial comic criticizing a progressive liberal Democrat or the institutions they control. So imagine my surprise when reading the editorial page June 20 and seeing Mr. Deering’s contribution.

It is nice that he has the ability to put aside his partisan beliefs and can on the rare occasion criticize someone other than the conservatives in our state and our country. Color me surprised!

CHARLES TAYLOR

Hot Springs Village

A positive difference

Jim and I recently enjoyed a heart-warming program at the Unitarian Universalist Church about our dear friends, Albert Porter and Allan Ward, who created, as Porter’s daughter Portia Porter Lyle described them, an “unlikely family” and a family we would all do well to emulate. One Black, the other white, they and their wives and children were closer than many biological families. They exemplified community service, daily showing that there is unity and strength in diversity and that empathy is not weakness. Both spent their entire lives making a positive difference.

Many of us serve on a few philanthropic boards. These two served on well over a dozen each, not sequentially but simultaneously. That was on top of their professional “day” jobs as accountant and as communications professor, respectively.

Late in life, Ward penned “The Civil Rights Brothers: Albert Porter and Allan Ward” which reveals some of their remarkable and inclusive efforts, often at great risk, especially in the Jim Crow days. It was a joy to re-hear their stories and to revive my own precious memories of these two cherished friends.

In 2023, when far too many efforts are being made by individuals and by some state governments to remove hard-fought civil rights, when voting rights are being slashed because of unproven accusations of voter fraud, when democracy and the will of “We the People” are no longer deemed to be of value by many, when sometimes uncomfortable stories of these two chosen brothers are likely considered worth banning, and when some people are chanting racist and xenophobic rants at increasingly confrontational rallies, I yearn for more Albert Porters and Allan Wards in Arkansas and beyond to lead us further into social justice and compassion.

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

A race to be cruelest

It appears that Arkansas is near the top of another list: how quickly states are removing people from Medicaid coverage now that the covid emergency is officially over. Florida seems to be leading in numbers, cutting about a quarter of a million people (remember, Gov. Ron DeSantis runs that show), but Arkansas seems to be leading for speed. According to The Hill, a publication on politics and policy, Arkansas “will speed through the redetermination process in only six months, citing cost concerns and the goal of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) to push people to ‘escape the trap of government dependency’.” (Governor Sanders published an op-ed on this in The Wall Street Journal that I cannot access.) We reportedly cut 72,000 people in April, the first month it could be done, including 27,000 children. The reinstatement procedure is not going well due to the complexity of state procedures that reportedly require a Ph.D. to decipher. The dust from this mess has not settled.

The Biden administration has urged that states go slow in this process, but you can imagine how well that suggestion has played here.

Beyond the cruelty involved, this is very bad economic policy. In an earlier letter, I cited a Washington Post story showing how bad credit scores, caused mostly by medical debt, followed state refusal to accept the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. Keeping citizens medically impoverished reduces their ability to make purchases or investments. It also threatens the survival of small hospitals.

Heaven forbid that low-income Arkansans should be able to access taxpayer-supported medical assistance; it would surely destroy their God-given right to perish with their self-respect intact.

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock

Not quite transparent

Does anyone else find it somewhat ironic that commission meetings to revise the Freedom of Information Act are being held in private? What happened to transparency?

PEGGY KELLY

Little Rock



