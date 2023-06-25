Little Rock events celebrate reunifications of parents and children





Parents and children, once separated from each other through the child welfare system, joined judges, attorneys, social workers and others at Riverfront Park in Little Rock on Saturday for an event billed as the first Arkansas Reunification Day Celebration.

Among the speakers at the event were Patrick and Amanda Myer.

Now caseworkers for an initiative known as 100 Families, they were once the ones in need of help.

"It started about four years ago after a series of bad choices," Amanda Myer said.

"Patrick and I were in jail and addicted to drugs, and our children were in state custody. We were alone and we had no family or friends close by. We immediately reached out to our caseworker, who was there the night our children were removed. She immediately helped us find resources where they teach classes and offer visitation space and other services."

Though the two had resources and opportunities to see their children, Myer said, they wrestled with the guilt, shame and anger of not having their children in their homes, which is when they learned about 100 Families.

"That's how we met Karen, and she has never left our side," Myer said, referring to Karen Phillips, who was then a case manager for 100 Families, a project of Little Rock-based Restore Hope Arkansas that aims to help families in crisis.

"She has been there for us and prayed for us and continues to support us today."

Phillips, now associate director of Restore Hope Arkansas, also spoke about her experiences.

"Once I fostered these two little boys, and their mom had just gotten out of prison that very day, and I had the pleasure of saying, 'Come and see your kids right now,' and as she walks in the room, they gasp and they squeal for joy," Phillips said.

"It's the most beautiful sound you will ever hear, and the most beautiful smiles you will ever see and that became my goal is to see more smiles and squeals. I got to be a part of so many families reunited.

"Amanda and Patrick Myer came into my office over four years ago and they're now my very dear friends."

The event, which included music and activities for children, was hosted by the Arkansas Court Improvement program, the Arkansas Commission on Children, Youth and Families, the state Department of Human Services, the Arkansas Commission for Parent Counsel, the attorney ad litem program of the Administrative Office of the Courts and Arkansas CASA.

At similar event on Saturday, representatives from Pulaski County juvenile court and other child welfare workers and officials gathered with families at Mosaic Church in Little Rock to mark Pulaski County Reunification Day.

Last year, 1,411 Arkansas children were reunited with their families after being involved in the child welfare system, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Tiffany Wright, director of DHS' Division of Children and Family Services, opened the Riverfront Park event with a statement from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proclaiming June to be Arkansas' Reunification Month.

"This is such an exciting day for us," Brooke Steen, director of the Administrative Office of the Courts' juvenile justice division, said.

"This is the first time the state of Arkansas as a whole has thrown a reunification celebration day, and we hope to do this on an annual basis and have this event grow and grow through the years."





Tiffany Wright, director of the state Department of Human Services’ Division of Children and Family Services, reads a proclamation by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the Arkansas Reunification Day Celebration on Saturday at Riverfront Park in downtown Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





