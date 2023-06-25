LIVE! Music: Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton to play TempleLive in Fort Smith

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton are bringing "Death Wish Blues" to Fort Smith on July 21. Fish has raked in awards and accolades for her guitar work and genre-defying blues-rock. Meanwhile, Dayton has worked with Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, X and Rob Zombie and released critically acclaimed solo albums. Fish and Dayton's album, "Death Wish Blues," was produced by Jon Spencer of Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and is available on streaming services. Tickets for the Fort Smith show are $20-$39 at fortsmith.templelive.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Live Wires perform at 8 p.m. June 28; James Strong plays at 8 p.m. July 7; Truck Stop Poets perform at 8 p.m. July 8; Last Call at 8 p.m. July 14; The Swade Diablos at 8 p.m. July 15; Joey Heard at 8 p.m. July 21; Sin of Saints, Fight Dream and The House On Bluff perform at 8 p.m. July 22 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

The Hoppy Hour Comedy Show hosted by Chase Myska and featuring Kayla Angel, Lucas Aaron Smith, Adam Kessler and Conrad Lenzmeier starts at 7:30 p.m. July 8 at Fort Smith Brewing Company. Tickets are $12-$20 facebook.com/rivervalleycomics.

Jacob Stelly and Joint Custody perform at 7 p.m. July 14 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Rhonda Vincent performs at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Etta May and The Southern Fried Chicks perform at 7:30 p.m. July 22; Exile performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

Performing at JJ's Grill Fort Smith are Tory Eatmon on June 27; Jocko on June 29; and Egotrip is back June 30. Live music starts at 6 p.m. through the week and 7 p.m. on Friday & Saturday at 5400 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith.

Peacemaker Music Festival returns to the River Valley July 28-29 with Shane Smith & the Saints, Marcus King, Muscadine Bloodline, 49 Winchester, Tanner Usrey, J.R. Carroll, Red Clay Strays, Slade Coulter and so many more. Tickets are $79.50 - $479. More information at peacemakerfest.com.

