Local notes: Youth Summit, Crawford reunion, Writers’ Colony

Hobbs

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a free pollinator program at 2 p.m. today at the visitor center, 20201 E. Arkansas 12 in Rogers. Austin Jones, a University of Arkansas entomologist, will answer common questions about pollinators. The program is open to the public, and registration is not required.

Jones will explain how the interdependent relationship between plants and animals has created a diversity of pollinators. He will answer common questions about what plants are good for pollinators and where to plant them, how pollinators help vegetable gardens, and what pollinators you should expect to attract to your yard or garden.

Information: (479) 682-1925 or email noah.delashaw@arkansas.gov.

Writers Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced its upcoming virtual workshop, "Writing to Heal Historical Trauma," facilitated by esteemed WCDH alumna Adrienne Danyelle Oliver. This exclusive event aims to empower writers of color to explore and confront the complexities of familial and societal histories that disrupt personal and familial peace. The workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. July 7 and will be limited to 15 participants.

Oliver, a poet-educator and hip-hop scholar hailing from Little Rock who currently resides in the San Francisco Bay Area, will guide participants through a generative multi-genre workshop. Drawing upon her extensive experience in intergenerational healing, Oliver's workshop will provide a safe and supportive environment for BIPOC writers to delve into their narratives and express their unique perspectives on historical trauma.

This workshop requires a registration fee of $35, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting the WCDH scholarship fund, and interested individuals are encouraged to register promptly, as spaces are limited.

The Writers' Colony will also present "The Creativity of a Narrative Arc" workshop for the first time, designed to teach participants how to use the traditional narrative arc to outline and write stories. This in-person workshop will take place from noon to 2 p.m. July 20 in the Great Room at 515 Spring St. The cost of this workshop is $25.

Information: writerscolony.org/events or (479) 253-7444.

Youth Summit

William Black, a student at Bentonville High School, has been selected to represent Bella Vista as a National Delegate to the 2023 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment June 25-30 at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.

Black joins a select group of 100 students from across the country for the intensive, week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. Black was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.

Information: (703) 993-5010 or email wyse@gmu.edu.

Crawford Family

The 33rd annual family reunion of descendants of James and Nancy Crawford was held June 17 at the Jones Center in Springdale.

James and Nancy Crawford came to Arkansas from Kentucky in the late 1860s. They established their homestead on West Flemings Creek near Fly Gap, south of St. Paul. The land they settled is currently known as the historic "Pig Trail" (Arkansas 23) in Madison and Franklin counties. Coming with them from Kentucky, and settling on adjoining lands, were their seven children: George, John, Kathryn, Mary, Gilbert, Charles, and Emily. Descendants of their seven children gather annually for a family reunion and to visit old home places and cemeteries in the area.

More than 40 family members, friends, and guests attended this year. All those at the reunion were asked to contact family members and urge them to come next year.

The following were recognized: John Newton (age 81) from St. Paul, and Vicki Newton (age 77) from St. Paul, were honored as the most senior man and woman at the reunion. Nikolai Rivera was the youngest at 17 months. He came to the reunion with his parents, Dylan and Rachel (Crawford) Rivera, from Selma, Texas. Brannon and Aly Crawford, from Lago Vista, Texas, were the most recently married in March 2020. John and Vicki Newton were married for 61 years, the longest of those attending the reunion. James and Susan Crawford, from Bellville, Texas, traveled the greatest distance at more than 550 miles.

Kinfolks and friends came from Oklahoma and Texas to join those from Arkansas. The next reunion is planned for June 15, 2024, at the Jones Center in Springdale. All Crawford descendants and kinfolks are urged to invite their family members and friends to come next year.

Information: email crawforr85@hotmail.com.