LRSD tallies cyberattack’s cost

Tab for ransom, investigation, software approaches $692,000 by Cynthia Howell | Today at 4:38 a.m.
FILE — Little Rock School District headquarters are shown in this 2019 file photo.


The 2022 cyberattack on the 21,000-student Little Rock School District's data networks cost the capital city system almost $692,000, according to records obtained from the district.

As much as $242,349.37 of that total went toward the purchase of hard-to-trace cryptocurrency -- bitcoins -- from Digital Mint, which is a self-described "cash-to-cryptocurrency provider." The cryptocurrency was demanded by the attackers as their price to exit from the district's operations.

A total of $172,267.50 went to the Clark Hill law firm of Chicago and to the consulting group the law firm employed -- Charles River Associates -- to not only negotiate with the cyberattackers, but also to investigate the data breach and recommend ways to harden data systems against further and future attacks.

Print Headline: LRSD tallies cyberattack’s cost

