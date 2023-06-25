Lying under a blanket of stars with my dad on my mind





I'm writing beneath a blanket of stars.

I'm on the boat again. No storms in sight this time, just a few stray flashes of heat lightning over Mount Nebo. I'm thinking about my dad and how I should've written about him in last week's column. You know, Father's Day and all that.

Maybe I forgot Dad because he's not here. He's out beneath the stars too, somewhere around North Dakota last I heard.

A few years back, my father started bicycling across the country. He does it in 40-day bursts; camps in city parks and baseball fields way out in the middle of nowhere.