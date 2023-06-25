Mangave - A new hybrid

Succulent plants have been gaining in popularity for quite a few years now. On a recent trip we found a new hybrid cross between an agave and a Manfreda.









Manfreda, commonly known as false agave,





has a similar growth habit as agave,





but usually the foliage is a bit more wavy or ruffled, and the spines are softer, and there are interesting patterns to the foliage. As with many plants these days, some taxonomists have moved the genus Manfreda into the agave genus, but for now, we are going to keep them separated. A native species of Manfreda is Manfreda virginica, commonly called American aloe or American Agave.





Some commonly call it Rattlesnake master, but there are two native plants with that common name, the other being Eryngium yuccifolium.





Recently, plantsmen are making crosses with Manfreda and Agave,





and have come up with a whole series of Mangave plants.





The hybrid plant gives you interesting color and patterns on the foliage, a faster growth rate and less dangerous spines. Some of the introductions are considered tropical, and others are hardy to zone 7 or 8, so should overwinter in three fourths of our state. They all could be used as a container plant for the growing season, and a houseplant for the winter. For best coloration, they need full sun. As with any succulent, they also need a very well-drained soil.

Some varieties hug the ground, and others are more upright. If you want to try some outdoors, some of the more cold tolerant varieties include: ‘Carnival’ with long, dark green leaves with a yellow center, ‘Falling Waters’ with cascading large, dark blue-green leaves, ‘Inkblot’ with thinner, dark green leaves with dark red spots, ‘Lavender Lady’ with a smoky purple foliage ana d more agave-like growth habit, ‘Moonglow’ with silvery green leaves with large, dark purple spots, ‘Pineapple Express’ with a pineapple plant growth habit and dark leaves, and my personal favorite,





‘Pineapple Punch’ great yellow and red coloration with red spots on the leaves.

Mangaves are drought tolerant and deer resistant. They are relatively new to our market, so winter hardiness is a big question mark. It will also depend on the type of winter we have.