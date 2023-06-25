Many winners finish Challenge run

The Advancing Health and Literacy Program of Pine Bluff held its Step Into Summer Challenge on Saturday.

The event included a 3.6-mile run and was held at Saracen Landing. Those who completed the run in under 30 minutes received a first-place medal. Those who completed the entire 3.6 miles were given a second-place medal, and all those who participated and ran received a bronze medal.

The AHLP is a health initiative by the city of Pine Bluff that is funded by the Office of Minority Health Department. The organization works with the community to ensure citizens have the opportunity to make educated health-based decisions and raises awareness for health and fitness literacy. The federally funded organization also focuses on safeguarding covid-19 protocols and educating members of the community about how they can stay healthy and safe in their healthcare experiences.

William Fells, communications and project coordinator for the office of the mayor, and project director for the AHLP, coordinated and attended the event.

"Our goal is to help promote health and fitness in Pine Bluff and to get people more active," Fells said. "When we started this program, there were a lot of things I did not know about health and being active. This program has taught us that being healthy can be as simple as exercising 30 minutes a day. It can have a big impact on your health and help you live longer."

John Proctor, director of student recruitment at Southeast Arkansas College, attended as an advocate for fitness as well as student life.

"I enjoy any opportunity I can get to come out and give to the community. I love to come out and represent SEARK and be visible in the community to answer questions people have about school, whether it be middle school, high school, or even college," Proctor said. "I just love coming out and participating."

Along with being an advocate for health and fitness, Proctor is a poet, writer, actor, motivational speaker, and a USA Masters Track and Field Athlete.

After their run, participants were given the opportunity to find healthy snacks among the fruits and vegetables as well as other healthy options provided by the Pine Bluff Farmer's Market.

For more information on the Advancing Health and Literacy Program, visit https://www.pinebluffahlp.com/.