Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 13-19 in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office.

June 13

William Michael Berger, 47, and Sarah Elizabeth Tharnish, 47, both of Barling

Harold Edward Peters Jr., 79, Pocola, Okla., and Sherry Lea Grainger, 72, Tulsa, Okla.

Heath Jefferson Chapman, 26, and Cassaundra Ardell McGee, 33, both of Lavaca

June 14

Forrest Joseph Lasiter, 28, and Haley Elizabeth Irene Gilstrap, 24, both of Barling

Jose Arturo Solito Flores, 43, and Denise Gonzalez, 41, both of Fort Smith

Javier Ramirez Perez, 52, and Yolanda Guzman Ramirez, 51, both of Fort Smith

Alexander Lynn Burns, 22, Greenwood, and Madison Rose Slusser, 22, both of Poteau, Okla

Tyler Edward Ringele, 31, and Mikaela Rose Gonzales, 27, both of Fort Smith

June 15

Edward Ray Berry, 46, and Jenny Karin Toney, 44, both of Checotah, Okla.

Frank William Wesley Henson, 27, and Treasure Allena Smith, 26, both of Fort Smith

Michael L. Barcheers, 43, Shady Point, Okla., and Alicja Bess Overose, 40, Greenwood

Tommy Louis Buckner II, 41, and Tara Lynn Hunter, 43, both of Keota, Okla.

Bryan Patrick Cunningham, 28, Fort Smith, and Terri Nicole Kazy, 29, Van Buren

Bart Wayne Powers, 33, and Courtney Gabriella Montano, 32, both of Fort Smith

June 16

Michael Allen Tucker, 18, and Brianna Marie Wirth, 18, both of Fort Smith

Carlin B. Harris, 32, New Orleans, and Brittney Marie Sylvester, 34, Fort Smith

Julio De Jesus Gonzales Diaz, 26, Fort Smith, and Karen Elizabeth Quijada, 24, Van Buren

Adam Antonio Patton, 18, and Irish Rain Powers, 18, both of Fort Smith

James C. Smith, 40, and Leah Nichole Spencer, 24, both of Fort Smith

Charles Anthony Ortega Jr., 33, and Jessica Ann Louise Maxwell, 25, both of Van Buren

Charles Dean Petitt, 21, and Kadee Noelle Cook-Cobb, 21, both of Heavener, Okla.