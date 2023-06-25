Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Brandon Marcell Bass, 34, of Pine Bluff, and De'Anne J'Waun Taylor, 34, of Conway, recorded June 20.

Joshua Alan Marshall, 40, and Stacy D. Conner, 39, both of Redfield, recorded June 20.

Andrew Cutler Linsalata, 31, of Montgomery, Texas, and Madison Paige Aldridge, 31, of Pine Bluff, recorded June 16.

David Lee Reed Sr., 61, and Tracy Lynn Moore, 52, both of White Hall, recorded June 20.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Lyndzey J. Hegwood v. Derek Tyler Hegwood, granted June 12.

Amanda Jones v. Terike Jones, granted June 14.

Jessica Diane Gossett v. Jose De Jesus Martinez, granted June 18.

Matthew Cooley v. Malisa Cooley, granted June 18.

Ike Douglas Silvey . Megan Thompson Silvey, granted June 20.

Tanya Walker v. Erick Walker, granted June 20.

Jean Celestine v. Lynette Childs, granted June 21.