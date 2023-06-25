Mary Kathleen Harrison - Perry Carter Caviness

Mary Kathleen Harrison and Perry Carter Caviness exchanged marriage vows at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, in St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. The Rev. Sara Milford officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Katy and David M. Harrison of Fayetteville. Her grandparents are Monroe and Patricia Harrison, also of Fayetteville and the late Kathleen and Robert Keisner of Joplin, Mo.

The groom is the son of Lori and Brad Caviness of Carlisle. His grandparents are Frances and the late Kenneth Caviness, the late Patricia Carter Sims and the late Joe Carter, all of Hazen.

The church doors were decorated with green boxwood wreaths. The vestibule held small arrangements of white and green flowers and the altar held two urn arrangements of white and green hydrangeas and white tulips. Music was by organist Paul Whitley.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father. She wore a strapless floral embossed jacquard ball gown with front slit and couture bow on the back. She carried a classic bouquet of white tulips, white hydrangeas and gardenias.

Matron of honor was Beth Anne Jones of Fayetteville, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Alexandra Nichols of Rogers; Meghan Johnson of Denver; Jessica Taake of Lowell; Emma Lambeth and Kelly Hudnall, both of Bentonville; and Amy May Hopper of Belton, Mo. They wore light green organdy gowns with pleated skirts and carried bouquets of white hydrangeas.

Flower girls were Vivian Childs of Los Angeles and Cameron Keisner of Little Rock, cousins of the bride; and Charlotte Lambeth of Bentonville. Ring bearer was Gray Caviness of Carlisle, nephew of the groom.

Serving as the groom's best men were his brothers Parker Caviness and Pierce Caviness, both of Carlisle. Groomsmen were Blake Beckwith of Des Arc, cousin of the groom; Alex Shindler of Memphis; Joseph Cheek of Fayetteville; Blake Peters of Little Rock; and Benjamin Mackey of Rogers.

A reception at the Inn at Carnall Hall followed the ceremony. White and green hydrangea garlands decorated railings. Tables covered in hand-block printed green floral cloths alternated with arrangements of hydrangeas in glasses and silver champagne and white tulips in mint julep cups. Music was by the Memphis Soul Revue.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with bachelor's and master's degrees and is executive projects coordinator with the Arkansas Alumni Association at UA.

The groom has a bachelor's degree and doctor of philosophy from UA and is a postdoctoral researcher for Arkansas Children's Hospital Nutrition Center.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Italy.