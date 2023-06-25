Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Micah Nelson enjoying life on the road with superstar dad Willie

Micah Nelson opens Outlaw Music Festival in Rogers by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Particle Kid, aka Micah Nelson, will open the Outlaw Music Festival on June 29 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. He is the youngest of Nelson's eight kids with a style that's very distinct from his famous dad. (Courtesy Photo/ Randi Malkin Steinberger)

A recent headline simply referred to musician Particle Kid as "Willie Nelson's son," which is kind of confusing when you consider that the mellow patriarch of Outlaw Country has eight kids.

Aside from the last name and a fairly strong resemblance, Micah Nelson, the youngest of the Nelson kids, has a style all his own.

"I find it kind of funny when people expect me to be a carbon copy of Willie Nelson. It's like, first of all, there is one, and he did Willie Nelson perfectly. There's no point in trying to emulate or copy that, especially when it wouldn't be true to my own life experience," the youngest of Willie's sons relates.

Rolling

Print Headline: Particle Kid Or Prodigal Son?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT