The world in brief: Modi makes diplomatic stop in Egypt

Modi makes diplomatic stop in Egypt

CAIRO -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a two-day visit to Egypt Saturday.

Modi's flight landed at Cairo's international airport Saturday afternoon. It's the first state visit to Egypt by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

Modi was received by Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, and the two inspected an honor guard and listened to their respective national anthems. Modi took to Twitter to thank Madbouly for "the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport," and added, "May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations."

Modi and Madbouly then held talks on strengthening Egyptian-Indo ties, according to Egypt's state-run MENA news agency. The talks were attended by senior government officials from both countries, MENA reported.

Modi also discussed "countering extremism and radicalization" with Grand Mufti Shawki Allam, Egypt's Islamic jurist, said Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for India's External Affairs Ministry.

Modi is scheduled to hold talks today with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The two countries would also sign a set of memorandums aimed at solidifying their ties.

Also today, Modi will visit a historic mosque, Al-Hakim, in Islamic Cairo, which was recently renovated with the help of the India-based Dawoodi Bohra community. He is also scheduled to visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I.

Modi's visit comes six months after el-Sissi attended India's Republic Day parade as an official guest.

Bomber kills Pakistani police officer

QUETTA, Pakistan -- A suicide bomber struck in southwestern Pakistan Saturday, killing at least one police officer and wounding five others in an attempt to target a paramilitary convoy, an official said.

Authorities recovered the remains of a female bomber after the explosion in the southwestern city of Turbat, said Bashir Ahmed, a top administrative officer.

Jeeyand Baloch, spokesman for the separatist Baluch Liberation Army, later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ahmed said the bomber had targeted a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps but the main thrust of the blast hit a police vehicle. He said a Frontier Corps vehicle was slightly damaged and a female police officer was among the wounded.

Stop shooting, council tells Sudanese

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. Security Council called Friday for a halt to fighting in Sudan and the protection of civilians.

The brief news statement came after closed consultations by the U.N.'s most powerful body.

The council also called for the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to Sudan and neighboring countries, support for humanitarian workers, and respect for international humanitarian law.

Sudan descended into conflict in mid-April after months of worsening tensions exploded into open fighting between rival generals seeking to control the African nation. The war pits the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, against the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary force commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

A three-day cease-fire brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia expired Wednesday morning and a protest group and residents said clashes resumed between the army and the paramilitary force in and around the capital, Khartoum.

Dozens feared dead in S. African mine

JOHANNESBURG -- At least 31 illegal miners are believed to have died in a gas explosion in a shuttered gold mine in South Africa that happened more than a month ago but is only now coming to light after people reported their relatives missing, authorities said Friday.

The miners are all believed to come from the neighboring country of Lesotho.

A search of the mine was being delayed because methane gas levels were still dangerously high in the ventilation shaft where the miners are thought to have died, the national Department of Mineral and Energy Resources said in a statement.

The mine in the city of Welkom in the central Free State province was previously operated by South Africa's largest gold-mining company but had been shut down in the 1990s, the department said.

The department, which is the government ministry responsible for mining, said it was still piecing together the details of the accident. A spokesperson for Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane said relatives of some miners had reported them missing, prompting Lesotho's foreign ministry to contact South African authorities.

The miners are believed to have died May 18 in Shaft 5 of the Virginia mine.

The mineral resources department said it had information that three bodies had been brought to the surface by other illegal miners but there were likely still dozens underground at the Welkom mine.

"It is currently too risky to dispatch a search team to the shaft," it said. "However, we are considering various options to speedily deal with the situation."



