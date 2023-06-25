Moms turning to doulas for pregnancy aid

Doulas, professionals who assist pregnant mothers before, during and after a birth, are rare nationwide and rarer still in Arkansas.

But those in the industry say demand is growing and that their work of caring and advocating for expecting and new parents could be a benefit in a state struggling with maternal and neonatal health care.

The service can be expensive, and doulas are not always covered by health insurance. Some employers pay for doulas as part of a benefits package; other families can afford to hire them by themselves. A handful of states are reimbursing doula services in Medicaid or are considering it, but not Arkansas.

