Naturals win in extra innings

NATURALS 2, DRILLERS 1 (11)

Parker Bates hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning to help Northwest Arkansas earn a win over Tulsa on Saturday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

The Naturals have now won four of their past five games.

Jake Means started the 11th inning on second base, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jack Reinheimer and scored on Bates' sacrifice fly.

Andrew McInvale also threw a hitless 11th inning to claim his first save for the Naturals. Jacob Wallace (1-4) picked up the win with a scoreless inning 10th inning.

Northwest Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning as Reinheimer slapped a run-scoring single.

Dillan Shrum reached on a fielding error by Tulsa third baseman Jorbit Vivas and ended up at second. Jake Means then walked ahead of Reinheimer's RBI single.

Tulsa tied it aided by a Naturals error in the bottom of the eighth. Carson Taylor singled, but was forced out on Austin Gauthier's fielder's choice ground ball. Gauthier stole second and went to third on a throwing error by Naturals catcher Luca Tresh.

Eddys Leonard tied the game 1-1 with an infield single. Leonard moved to second on an errant pick-off throw by Naturals reliever Yefri Del Rosario. But Jose Ramos flied out to end the eighth.