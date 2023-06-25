Sections
Opinion/Let’s Talk

Number of kids, old age shouldn’t define fatherhood

by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:08 a.m.


This column was originally due to run on Father's Day, but was held due to lack of space. Being the Talkmistress, I have declared June to be Father's Month for the express purpose of presenting my thoughts on fatherhood a week late.

My main thought: Begetting children doesn't make a man a father.

I thought that was something we'd have learned by now. But lately, all we seem to see in Celebrity News is the huge-and-growing number of children certain celebrities have fathered by a multitude of women, or how celebrity men well past the age of AARP eligibility have had babies with their much younger, fertile girlfriends.

Which

