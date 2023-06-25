TENNIS

Alcaraz reaches Queen’s final

Carlos Alcaraz is starting to feel like a veteran on grass, despite playing in only the third tournament of his young career on the surface. The 20-year-old Spaniard reached his first ATP final on grass and moved one win away from reclaiming the top ranking by taking out Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 at the Queen’s Club Championships in London on Saturday. Alex de Minaur stands between Alcaraz and the trophy and No. 1 ranking. De Minaur knocked out second-seeded Holger Rune 6-3, 7-6

(2), saving the three break points he faced and breaking the 20-year-old Dane’s serve twice. De Minaur has pedigree on grass. The Australian won Eastbourne in 2021 and reached the Wimbledon last 16 in 2022.

Bublik faces Rublev in Halle

Alexander Bublik will play Andrey Rublev in the final of the Halle (Germany) Open after straight-sets semifinal wins on Saturday. Bublik defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-5 and Rublev beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 6-4 on grass. The 48th-ranked Bublik hit 14 aces and saved the only break point he faced from 22nd-ranked Zverev.

U.S. teen in Veneto final

Ashlyn Krueger won the showdown of American teenagers at the Veneto Open on Saturday to set up a final against top-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany. The 19-year-old Krueger rallied to beat 18-year-old Robin Montgomery 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 after 2 hours, 20 minutes. Krueger and Montgomery won the girls’ doubles together at the U.S. Open in 2021. Maria entered the world rankings two years before Krueger was born. The 35-year-old Maria, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals last year, dominated her semifinal against fourth-seeded Olga Danilovic — the daughter of former pro basketball player Pre-drag Danilovic — 6-1, 6-3.

Vekic vs. Kvitova in Berlin

Donna Vekic will play two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the final of the Berlin Open after both won twice on Saturday. The unseeded Vekic upset Maria Sakkari 6-4, 7-6 (8) in their semifinal, shortly after beating Elina Avanesyan 6-2, 7-6 (0) in their rain-delayed quarterfinal. Friday’s play was washed out at the grass-court tournament in Berlin, forcing the postponement of all the quarterfinals to Saturday.

HOCKEY

Alvalanche acquire center

The Colorado Avalanche have filled their second-line center void by acquiring Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Colorado sent pending free agent Alex Galchenyuk to Nashville in a trade that essentially amounts to a contract dump but could help the 2022 Stanley Cup champions get back on top of the NHL. The move is a big splash for the Avalanche, who lost in the first round of the playoffs to Seattle this past season. They recently learned captain Gabriel Landeskog would miss the entire 2023-24 season while recovering from cartilage replacement surgery in his right knee.

BASEBALL

Astros sign Singleton

The Houston Astros have signed first baseman Jon Singleton to a minor league contract, three days after he was cut loose by the Milwaukee Brewers. The 31-year-old was regarded as one of the top infield prospects while with the Astros organization from 2011-17 after being acquired in a trade with Philadelphia. Singleton played in 114 big-league games with Houston during 2014-15. Singleton has hit .252 with 169 home runs, 645 RBI and an .828 OPS in 1,064 minor league games.

Rangers’ Leclerc sidelined

The Texas Rangers placed reliever Jose Leclerc on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a sprained right ankle, a day after the right-hander was hurt during batting practice. Leclerc is 0-1 with one save and a 3.42 ERA in 24 appearances this season. The right-hander has a 5.40 ERA in his last 15 outings after starting this season with nine scoreless appearances. LeClerc has 37 saves and a 3.15 ERA in 253 appearances since making his big league debut with Texas in 2016.

Jays place reliever on IL

The Toronto Blue Jays put right-hander Adam Cimber on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a right shoulder impingement and recalled right-hander Bowden Francis from Buffalo. Cimber is 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA and one save in two chances in 22 games this season. The six-year veteran also has pitched for San Diego, Cleveland and Miami. Cimber missed 26 games in April and May because of a strained right rhomboid. He has a 10.12 ERA in 11 games since returning May 23.