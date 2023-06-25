Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

On stage June 30-July 1 in Fayetteville, Shakespeare’s ‘Tempest’ all about foregiveness, redemption, love

Shakespeare’s ‘Tempest’ is simply magical by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Selena Mykenzie Gordon is Miranda and Steven Marzolf is Prospero in the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre's production of "The Tempest," on stage in Fayetteville June 30 and July 1 in a collaboration with the University of Arkansas. (Courtesy Photo)

"O, wonder!

"How many goodly creatures are there here!

"How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world,

"That has such people in't!"

― William Shakespeare, "The Tempest"

"'The Tempest' is believed to be Shakespeare's final play (or at least his last solo project) before his death in 1616," director Morgan Hicks begins. "When the First Folio was published in 1623, 'The Tempest' holds the esteemed position of first in the volume. The play feels important. It meant something special to Shakespeare and the people who knew him. And it means something special to us. In a word, it is magical."

But...

"We

Print Headline: A Storm Is Brewing

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT