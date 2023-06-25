On stage June 30-July 1 in Fayetteville, Shakespeare’s ‘Tempest’ all about foregiveness, redemption, love

"O, wonder!

"How many goodly creatures are there here!

"How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world,

"That has such people in't!"

― William Shakespeare, "The Tempest"

"'The Tempest' is believed to be Shakespeare's final play (or at least his last solo project) before his death in 1616," director Morgan Hicks begins. "When the First Folio was published in 1623, 'The Tempest' holds the esteemed position of first in the volume. The play feels important. It meant something special to Shakespeare and the people who knew him. And it means something special to us. In a word, it is magical."

But...

"We