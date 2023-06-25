100 years ago

June 25, 1923

EL DORADO -- Fire at 4 o'clock this morning destroyed the establishments of the Democrat Printing and Lithographing Company and the Barton Undertaking Company at 213-215 North Jefferson street, with an estimated loss of $40,000 to the stock of the two companies and $30,000 loss on the buildings, which are owned by A.J. Elder. ... The fire started in the rear of the Democrat Printing Company plant and at 4 o'clock had communicated to the roof of the Barton Undertaking Company. Firemen saved the building occupied by the Robbins Electric Company and the Falk Paint Company on the south.

50 years ago

June 25, 1973

HOPE -- Banners across one of the main streets here Sunday announced that the city of Hope was honoring the man it obviously considers its foremost educator, retiring superintendent of schools James H. (Jimmy) Jones Sr. Jones, who has worked in Hope School District for 40 years, serving as superintendent since 1942, was honored with "Jimmy Jones Day" ceremonies at First Baptist Church here, which were followed by a reception in the school administration building.

25 years ago

June 25, 1998

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will close its 12-year-old store on Asher Avenue as it moves forward with plans to build its first Little Rock Supercenter off Base Line Road. While most closings lead to job losses, Wal-Mart officials said Wednesday they will transfer the 176 employees at Asher Avenue. In addition, the new Supercenter will create up to 200 new jobs. The Supercenter will not be an entirely new building. Rather, the Bentonville retailer will expand the 5-year-old Wal-Mart store at 8801 Base Line Road near Interstate 30.

10 years ago

June 25, 2013

Organizers for election petition drives jump-started their efforts in separate meetings Monday evening to allow alcohol by the drink in specific areas of North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville that have been "dry" since the 1950s or 1960s. Chamber of commerce representatives from each city are leading the petition effort to have local option elections scheduled for this fall that would allow eligible voters within now-defunct voting districts to decide whether they want to change their "dry" area to become "wet." An election would affect almost all of Jacksonville and about two-thirds of Sherwood, said Kelly Coughlin, economic development director for the Sherwood Chamber of Commerce, prior to a town hall meeting at Sherwood City Hall Monday. Sherwood and Jacksonville are working together in the petition campaign because part of their Gray Township voting areas overlap, although the two must have separate elections.