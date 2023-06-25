Ozark Beer hosts ‘nomadic’ brew





ROGERS -- The brewmaster and founder of BlackMan Brewing visited Ozark Beer Company in Rogers recently as the two beer companies expand their ongoing and unique co-packing relationship.

Contract brewing is nothing new in beer circles but Lacie Bray, one of Ozark Beer's owners and founders, said the deal with Barrett Tillman and BlackMan brewing is different -- more like a collaboration.

Tillman covers the cost of ingredients, labor and packaging. But the twist is Ozark Beer takes no profit from the deal. The profits all go to Tillman.

"It wasn't something we were looking to create," Bray said of the relationship during a recent interview at her brewery.