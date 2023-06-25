Sections
Ozark Beer hosts ‘nomadic’ brew

Collaboration with BlackMan Brewing aims to aid growth by John Magsam | Today at 2:07 a.m.
Barrett Tillman of BlackMan Brewing (left) speaks with James Spencer from the Basic Brewing podcast during a recording, on June 16 at Ozark Beer Company in Rogers. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)


ROGERS -- The brewmaster and founder of BlackMan Brewing visited Ozark Beer Company in Rogers recently as the two beer companies expand their ongoing and unique co-packing relationship.

Contract brewing is nothing new in beer circles but Lacie Bray, one of Ozark Beer's owners and founders, said the deal with Barrett Tillman and BlackMan brewing is different -- more like a collaboration.

Tillman covers the cost of ingredients, labor and packaging. But the twist is Ozark Beer takes no profit from the deal. The profits all go to Tillman.

"It wasn't something we were looking to create," Bray said of the relationship during a recent interview at her brewery.

Ozark Beer hosts 'nomadic' brew

