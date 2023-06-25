Sections
Pet of the week

Today at 3:25 a.m.
Loki is our pet of the week.

Loki is a 5-month old neutered male shepherd mix. He's up to date on his shots and microchipped.

Looking for a puppy with a heart like gold? Look no farther. Loki is the pup for you. Energetic, excited, and always happy to meet new people. Loki does so good with walks with his leash -- in fact he'll even put it in his mouth to walk himself. If you're looking for a youngster to bring happiness, energy and ALL the puppy love to your life, Loki is your guy!

Loki can be adopted through CARE for Animals. For more information call (501)603-2273 or visit careforanimals.org.

Print Headline: Pet of the week

