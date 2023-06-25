Police beat: Police chase ends in wreck, arrest

Police chase ends in wreck, arrest

A man was arrested in southwest Little Rock early Saturday after leading police on a chase, crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot, police said.

Christopher Avery, 26, of Little Rock was arrested by the Arkansas State Police at 2:52 a.m. near Interstate 30 and 65th Street.

According an arrest report, the chase began after Avery was pulled over for traveling 107 mph in a 45 mph zone on University Avenue near the interstate.

After a trooper told Avery to turn his car off, Avery sped away, racing through a red light before merging onto I-30, the report says.

Avery then exited at 65th Street, where his car crashed, and fled on foot before he was captured, the report says.

Avery faces a felony count of fleeing in a vehicle, a misdemeanor count of fleeing on foot and a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal mischief. Online Pulaski County jail records didn't list him as an inmate Saturday evening.