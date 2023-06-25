PREP BASEBALL: Felder earns NWADG Player of the Year honors

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ROSS FELDER

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-2

THE SCOOP The right-hander earned all-state honors after he went a perfect 10-0 in 12 starts with a 0.61 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. ... Threw a no-hitter in an April 17 victory over Fort Smith Southside. ... Pitched four shutouts and had at least 10 strikeouts in five games, including a season-high 12 on two occasions. ... The most hits he allowed in a game was five during the Class 6A state championship game against Bentonville. ... Led the Wildcats with a .377 batting average and had 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 RBI. ... Had a season-high three hits -- all doubles -- in a March 27 game against Bentonville.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I think I had a really productive season. That ERA was an accomplishment for me because I wanted it under 1, and to put that with 109 strikeouts -- that's pretty dominant on the mound, in 6A or in any classification. Then you pair that with a .377 batting average, that's something I'm really proud of too because I want to be seen as a player that can pitch it and swing it and produce both ways. I even added to my power numbers with a home run, so that was pretty awesome."

-- Henry Apple

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Jake Taylor

SCHOOL Rogers

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 5-10

THE SCOOP The left-hander earned all-state honors after he went 8-1 with a 0.81 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 11 starts and 51 2/3 innings pitched. ... Made his debut with 4 2/3 no-hit innings and six strikeouts in a win over Bentonville. ... Threw a complete-game two-hitter in his third outing, a victory over Fayetteville. ... Take away his one-inning outing against Imperial (Mo.) Seckman, and he allowed only three runs (two earned) throughout the season. ... Moved to the Mounties' top starter in mid-season and continued to flourish. ... Had a season-high nine strikeouts against Fort Smith Northside.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I was pretty nervous when I got the start against Bentonville, but Coach Bunch and Coach Melson just told me to 'go be you.' I just went out and did what I've been doing. I threw strikes and trusted my teammates, and they made plays behind me. I wasn't blowing players away with my fastball. The game against Har-Ber was huge because I know the history between Rogers and Har-Ber, and once I put together two good back-to-back games, I was able to build that trust with my teammates."

-- Henry Apple

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dustin Helmkamp

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber

THE SCOOP Guided the Wildcats to a 28-6 record and a Class 6A state championship, the team's first since 2018. ... Finished the season with a 14-game winning streak, including a 5-1 victory over Bentonville in the state title game at Conway. ... Now has won state championships as a player, an assistant coach and a head coach. ... Was the West head coach at the All-Star baseball games at Conway.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "It was a special year. These guys were easy to coach, and they worked hard. They got along real well and there was good chemistry among them. We faced a little adversity there -- we were swept by Northside early and split with Springdale. I really just remember that Fayetteville game, losing at home after playing really well the night before. They hung around a little after that, and they didn't want that feeling again. They never lost again after that. They swung the bats well and just never stopped. There was just that feeling that somebody had to be playing really good in order to beat us right now."

-- Henry Apple

ALL-NWADG TEAM

PLAYERSCHOOLCLASS

Aidan AdairRogers HeritageSenior

All-state and all-star selection who led the War Eagles with a .385 batting average, 7 doubles, 2 home runs and 27 RBI.

Dylan AskewRogers HeritageSophomore

All-state honoree who compiled a 6-2 record on the mound with a 1.41 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 54 2/3 innings pitched.

Joven BellElkinsSophomore

All-state selection who hit .436 with 7 doubles, 3 home runs and 25 RBI. Was 8-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

Rowan ChristensenBentonvilleJunior

Played catcher for 200 of the Tigers' 230 innings played and became a solid contributor when needed late in the season.

Jaison DeLamarFayettevilleSophomore

All-conference player hit .341 with 4 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run and 17 RBI. ... Was 4-4 on the mound with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 40 2/3 innings.

Zach HolteGreenlandSenior

All-state player and all-star nominee who hit .420 with 12 doubles, 1 home run and 37 RBI. ... Was 5-1 on the mound with a 2.19 ERA, 1 save and 59 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings.

Kaleb KellarSpringdale Har-BerSenior

All-state player and all-state nominee who had a .338 batting average with 1 double, 1 triple and 13 RBI, scored 22 runs, stole 9 bases and drew 22 walks.

J.T. MelsonRogersSenior

All-state player and all-star nominee who hit .386 with 6 doubles, a triple, one home run and 26 RBI with 33 runs scored, and led the team with 13 stolen bases.

Gael SalinasRogersSenior

All-state player and all-star nominee who had a .429 average and had 9 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs and 48 RBI. ... Was 1-0 on the mound with a 0.46 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings.

Jordan SchaefferFayettevilleSophomore

All-state selection who hit .370 with 11 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs and 20 RBI. ... Had a 5-3 record on the mound with a 2.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings.

J.J. SpaffordBentonvilleJunior

Hit leadoff and split time between second and shortstop for 32 of the Tigers' 34 games, hitting .260 with 4 doubles, 2 triples and a home run.

Justin TrucksGravetteSenior

All-state player who hit .333 with 4 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run and 17 RBI. ... Was 5-3 on the mound with a 4.16 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

Jeff ZachrySpringdale Har-BerSenior

All-state and all-star selection who hit .366 with 11 doubles, a triple and a team-high 5 home runs with 30 RBI.

Springdale Har-Ber junior Ross Felder has been chosen as the all-NWADG baseball player of the year. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

