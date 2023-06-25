PREP SOCCER: Clarksville’s De La Rosa the 2023 River Valley Democrat-Gazette Boys Soccer Player of the Year

CLARKSVILLE -- Just one step into the goalkeeper position changed it all for Clarksville junior Juan De La Rosa, and he couldn't be more glad it did.

It was supposed to be just a regular day for De La Rosa when he and his brothers went to play soccer like they usually do when he was a 10-year-old. This day was different though. It was the one when he found his passion for being a keeper after being a forward since playing the sport as a 5-year-old.

"I'm naturally a forward, but there was one day years ago I stepped into the goal," De La Rosa said. "It was me and my brothers around just playing because we love to do that. But we didn't have a goalie nearby, so I tried it. I really enjoyed it. I loved diving and making saves. Goalkeeping is my life now."

After that day, it's been hard for Clarksville to get De La Rosa, the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year, out of the goal ever since. With the abilities he has shown earning back-to-back all-state honors, it's been with good reason, too.

De La Rosa has helped be a part of three consecutive conference titles, a state runner-up finish last year and another semifinals run in the 4A state tournament this year. Last season, De La Rosa made save after save with the Panthers allowing just .7 goals per game to go with 12 shutouts.

Clarksville issued just one goal in eight matches against conference opponents this year, but this season was a different one for De La Rosa. He started the year as the keeper, but team needs had him shifted back to a forward position toward the end of the season.

It's safe to say De La Rosa didn't lose any of his play-making skills when outside the goal as keeper. In his initial four games back at forward, he scored 12 goals for Clarksville. De La Rosa put together back-to-back hat tricks before finishing his four-game stretch with four additional goals.

He had memorable scores in the postseason and during the regular season he provided the game-winner against Farmington for Clarksville (15-3-1, 6-0 4A-West).

"We had a situation where we needed a forward, and I wanted to step up for the team," De La Rosa said. "I'll do whatever it takes for this team. I just want to be on the field. I love these guys. We play as a family around here. This team means so much to me."

De La Rosa said whether he is playing keeper or forward, his task is a lot easier enjoying the sport he has so much passion for surrounded by plenty of talent on the team and a legend for a coach in Bryan Qualls, who has been at Clarksville for 22 years.

"I love my teammates and we have the best coach," De La Rosa said. "He is a funny and hard-working coach. He really believes in you no matter what. My brother was best friends with his son, so I got to know him really well. Coach is like a father to me and his wife is like a mom to me. They are family. Soccer is the one thing I really love. I just love playing. Being on the field and being a part of the game is just a blessing. God has given me this opportunity to play, so I want to put in the hard work and make the most of it."