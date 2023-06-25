PREP SOCCER: Mavericks’ Ihmeidan named River Valley Democrat-Gazette Boys Soccer Coach of the Year

FORT SMITH -- From growing up learning soccer overseas in the streets of Kuwait and Jordan to earning River Valley Democrat-Gazette Coach of the Year, it's been quite a journey for Fort Smith Southside soccer coach Mahmoud Ihmeidan.

He wouldn't have had it any other way either.

"I've had some really full-circle moments," Ihmeidan said. "I remember playing here for Southside when it was one of the best teams in the state. It's been fun restoring that. This place means so much to me. I'm not a big individual award person, but all the honors we have won have been special. I can only thank my players and assistant coaches, Jesse Garcia and Jeremy Thomas, for all the hard work."

Ihmeidan's life changed with one phone call. He was about to move to Texas to coach college soccer. But when the Southside job became available three years ago, he instantly changed his plans and moved back to his hometown where he played and guided Southside to the state finals his senior season.

It has turned out pretty well for Ihmeidan and Southside. The Mavericks this season made the playoffs for the first time since 2019 with program-changing victories along the way. Southside beat crosstown rival Fort Smith Northside for the first time since 2012. And to get in the playoffs, the Mavericks needed to beat the conference champion Fayetteville in the regular season finale.

Not too bad for a team that finished with a 0-25 record just three seasons ago.

It took the entire program stepping up to make school history with the turnaround success. Joevany Pedraza, Cuong "Tino" Le, who moved from Vietnam, and Vann Childers earned River Valley Democrat-Gazette all-team honors, but it was a group effort throughout the year.

Gerardo Salinas provided the game-winner against Northside. Jude Daniels had the game-winning goal against Fayetteville. Greyson Baber, Greyson York, Lochlan Comer and Rodney Thomas, who started playing organized soccer just two years ago after being scouted in a PE class, all made key impacts as well for Southside (7-7-3, 3-3-3 6A-West).

Ihmeidan has come a long way since moving to the United States in 1998. He moved to Fort Smith with his mother having family living in the area. It was a brand new place with a brand new language to learn. But with the help of a third-grade teacher going above and beyond and his love for soccer, Ihmeidan found a way to thrive in Fort Smith before playing collegiately.

All these years later, his Southside players are thankful he did.

"It all came down to coach providing the discipline for us to be great," Pedraza said. "He gave it to us. He made sure we did what we needed to do to get to where we did this season. He did a great job. The team just took his mindset and went a long way. With coach's help, we were able to get to where we deserved to be."

The excitement has only grown since the start of the season for Southside with win after win. The crowds were a big indicator of that. But the Mavericks hope this is just the beginning of something special and want to now push for a state tournament victory, which might've last happened when Ihmeidan played for the school.

"It's been a while since we made the playoffs, so it was very exciting this season," Ihmeidan said. "With us hosting the state tournament, that made it very special. That was our goal from the first day of the offseason. You have to compete at least to get there. To play in the 6A-West is so tough. It's a gauntlet. I'm so proud of everyone. This was a complete team effort. When I was hired, I thought it would take five years to get to the playoffs. After just three years, I guess we are ahead of schedule."