PREP SOCCER: Standouts named to River Valley Democrat-Gazette all-area soccer team

Eric Trevino, Sr., Clarksville

NOTABLE Trevino closed out his career on a high note, earning all-state honors this season. ... He was a big part of Clarksville finishing 6-0 in 4A-West conference play for a third consecutive league title.

Blay Way Soe, Sr., Clarksville

NOTABLE Soe earned all-state honors and was a key contributor throughout the season for the Panthers. ... Clarksville made it to the semifinals this year in the Class 4A state tournament with wins over Crossett and Robinson.

Israel De La Rosa, So., Clarksville

NOTABLE De La Rosa, who is brothers with Juan De La Rosa, continued the family tradition of excellent play for the Panthers program, earning all-state honors alongside his sibling. ... De La Rosa had a breakout sophomore season and looks to build on it moving forward.

Andy Moreno, Sr., Fort Smith Northside

NOTABLE Signed to play at the next level for the University of the Ozarks. ... Moreno was a team captain and the leader of the Northside defense that had five shutouts this season. ... He was also key in the team's attack with his play-making abilities.

Cesar Perez, Sr., Fort Smith Northside

NOTABLE Backed up his 31 goals scored last year with another stellar season to end his career for the Grizzlies as a goal-scoring playmaker. ... Perez had hat tricks against Greene County Tech and Van Buren in back-to-back games to start the season. ... He scored game-winning goals against Rogers Heritage and Bentonville West for 1-0 victories.

Joevany Pedraza, Sr., Fort Smith Southside

NOTABLE Earned all-state and all-star game honors finishing out his career making save after save for the Mavericks. ... Southside with Pedraza leading the way allowed one or fewer goals in 11 of their 17 games. ... Pedraza was pivotal in a 1-0 victory against crosstown rival Fort Smith Northside, the team's first since 2012, and a 2-1 win against 6A-West conference champion Fayetteville to secure a playoff spot.

Cuong "Tino" Le, Fr., Fort Smith Southside

NOTABLE Le made an impact right away after moving to Fort Smith from Vietnam. ... Finished the season with six goals and nine assists. ... Le this summer played for a Vietnam national soccer team.

Vann Childers, Fr., Fort Smith Southside

NOTABLE Made the most of his initial varsity season by making play after play for Southside. ... Childers scored a goal and had 11 assists for the Mavericks. ... He was one of two freshman starters this year that helped the team make the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

Steven Duran, Sr., Greenwood

NOTABLE Duran played center midfielder and was the engine for the Bulldogs this season with his decision-making. ... He scored six goals to go along with four assists. ... The team captain started the past three seasons for Greenwood and was the leader of the defense.

Andrew Mendoza, Sr., Van Buren

NOTABLE Mendoza earned all-state honors by scoring 11 goals this season, the second most on the team. ... He was selected to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches' Association all-star game. ... Mendoza scored many of his goals in highlight fashion for Van Buren showcasing his play-making abilities.

Nicolas Ferrus, Sr., Van Buren

NOTABLE Ferrus, a foreign exchange student, scored a team-high 13 goals to help lead Van Buren to the semifinals of the Class 5A state tournament. ... Replacing goal scoring was a big priority for the Pointers, and Ferrus stepped up in a big way earning all-state honors.

Luis Herrera, Jr., Van Buren

NOTABLE Herrera did it all for Van Buren this season being the midfield catalyst for the team. ... He finished with a team-high nine assists and also had seven goals as well. ... Herrera earned all-state honors this season.

Eric Gallardo, Sr., Van Buren

NOTABLE Earned all-state tournament team honors taking his game to another level when it mattered most scoring four goals in three playoff games. ... Gallardo scored both goals for Van Buren when it needed two scores in the final 12 minutes of the game to beat No. 1 seed Pulaski Academy to get to the semifinals.