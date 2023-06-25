PREP SOCCER: Van Buren duo top newcomers of the year

VAN BUREN -- With 13 players graduating from the program last year, Van Buren soccer coach Nathan Almond didn't know quite what to expect entering this season. But he did know one thing: If the Pointers were going to make a run in the state tournament, it would need help from underclassmen.

Making it to the semifinals for a third consecutive season, it's safe to say Van Buren's young core of sophomores and freshmen stepped up. Sophomore defender Jahaziel Banda and freshman forward Ko Phalakhone, the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Newcomers of the Year, played key roles in the Pointers' continued success.

"They answered the call," Almond said. "This was going to be a rebuilding year. We knew with so many players graduating, we were going to have to figure out some things. I knew we had some kids that practiced hard. There was potential, but there is a big difference playing at the varsity level. It was a tough ask for them to play so early in their careers. But it's all about making a run in the state tournament, and this group did that."

Van Buren also received big seasons from underclassmen Eli Davis, Mason Saffell, Brandon Mendez and Carter Kelley with huge contributions from upperclassmen Andrew Mendoza, Nicolas Ferrus, Luis Herrera and Eric Gallardo.

Banda made an impact right away as a starting middle defender for Van Buren and being a key catalyst on both offense and defense. He scored a goal and finished with the second most assists on the team with six just one shy of the team's leader.

"He really plays the outside back position strong," Almond said. "He is very, very smart. He knows when to go and when not to go with the tempo. Those are big decisions, and he gets them right for us on that back line. He really made plays for us with the ball. We asked much more of our defense this year because we didn't have as many goals this year. He is such a good kid off the field, too. He is a jokester with a dry sense of humor. He gets the team really laughing at the right times. We are so excited for his future."

Phalakhone's breakout freshman year was anything but predicted by Van Buren. He moved from Laos and joined the team a little later in the school year than normal. He started the season on the JV team before flashing plenty of potential and being promoted.

Phalakhone is still learning English, but that didn't stop him from displaying his talents on the field. He concluded his initial varsity year with five goals off the bench for the Pointers and had three of them in a first-round playoff win against Greene County Tech.

"He played so well for us," Almond said. "To do what he did with the language barrier was very, very special. We are coaching with Google translate helping us out in practice and games. Our volleyball coach Brent Reeves and his wife really helped out because they are familiar with his area of the country. Ko has a great attitude, always with a smile on his face. He never let the frustration show and worked through it. He really provided a spark for us off the bench and was a change of pace with his fresh legs."

After worrying about experience entering the year, that won't be the case next season for Van Buren with plenty of young talent gaining key experience while making a state tournament push and beating No. 1 seed Pulaski Academy along the way.

"This group is going to keep playing hard and is only going to get better," Almond said. "I feel good about where we are going. You never know with projecting talent, but they took a really good first step this season. We are losing some really good players, but the sky's the limit with this bunch. We are thrilled about their progress and this is a special group."

Van Buren's Jahaziel Banda is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Boys Soccer Co-Newcomer of the Year, along with teammate Ko Phalakhone (not pictured). Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Van Buren's Ko Phalakhone is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Boys Soccer Co-Newcomer of the Year, along with teammate Jahaziel Banda (not pictured). Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

