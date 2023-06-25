President’s future is UA’s elephant in room

When the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees meet Monday via teleconference, they have a pretty full agenda that includes some sports items. But if University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt's future isn't discussed, that subject will be a huge elephant in the room.

UA-Fort Smith changing conferences and UA-Fayetteville starting the $50 million phase one renovation of Bud Walton Arena, that could reduce affordable seating by up to 2,000, are on the agenda.

Bobbitt, though, is on everyone's mind.

Sheffield Nelson, vice chairman of the Board of Trustees, was once one of Bobbitt's strongest supporters. But in the last year, Nelson believes he has caught Bobbitt being less than truthful about his goal of obtaining the often-sued -- already paying out $50 million -- online school Phoenix University.

The $500 million purchase, guaranteed by the UA, would have been to Transformative Education System.

Here's the crux of the issue: Last year the Board voted to allow the President to make purchases without their permission. What the Board wasn't told was contact had already been made with Phoenix University about buying it.

The Board voted 5-4 against the purchase.

Maybe this was why Bobbitt supported Dan Reed for the job of chancellor instead of equally-qualified Charles Robinson, who has more than 20 years experience at the UA.

Reed has a background in technology, although he was not part of the team that created The Cloud like some believe. He was one of hundreds of consultants the team contacted.

While the timeline doesn't look good for Bobbitt, he does have his supporters, including Ed Fryar, a former UA professor who built and sold a multi-million dollar poultry industry in 2018.

No doubt technology is important and Bobbitt's bio on the official UA webpage has this quote: "I believe we must embrace technology and innovation to continue to grow and develop the University of Arkansas System for the future. Higher education is changing rapidly, and I'm excited to work with the Board of Trustees, our chancellors and the faculty and staff across the system to ensure the University of Arkansas is on the forefront of this change."

There's also no doubt he's irritated some of the Board, such as when Joe Steinmetz was fired Bobbitt supported giving him three months to keep his affairs in order. It was his technology affairs that got him fired.

The two chancellors before Steinmetz left under a cloud, but without consulting anyone Bobbitt gave them both teaching jobs at the UA.

There should be concern about declining enrollment at most of the UA System colleges other than the flagship university in Fayetteville.

It can't always be the chancellor's fault.

Nelson sent an email to the nine Board members urging them to not renew Bobbitt's contract, which expires at the end of this year.

Nelson wrote: "It is my hope that you will consider the subterfuge, deception and the general conduct of Bobbitt before casting your vote. This will decide whether you want to endorse his actions and reward him with a contract extension or want to take the positive action of beginning the search for a new president. The latter choice is the one that is best for the future of the University of Arkansas and for Arkansans who want our university to excel."

Which is exactly what the Board of Trustees is supposed to do, look out for the UA System and also the state of Arkansas, which is why UA-Fort Smith will be joining a new conference and consideration is being given to renovating Bud Walton.