Pretended to like basketball for him; then loved it





Wayne Perrin was perched in the center of a courtyard at El Dorado High School when he first saw Linda Tullis go to her locker for books. He had to perch there again so she could get a look at him before he scored an introduction.

It was 1968, and Wayne was a junior. Linda Tullis, a sophomore, was walking toward the lockers with someone he knew.

"She was with a good friend of mine's sister," he says. "I thought, 'Aha, here's a connection,' because I remember thinking how gorgeous she was and that I had to figure out a way to meet her."

Linda,