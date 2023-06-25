Sections
RIGHT TIME RIGHT PLACE

Pretended to like basketball for him; then loved it

by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 2:17 a.m.
Linda and Wayne Perrin celebrated their 50th anniversary on May 25. “When my older son got married and I gave a little speech at the rehearsal dinner, I said something like, ‘I remember when this bushy-headed, Elvis Presley-sideburned outlaw was fortunate enough to marry the beautiful Dixie belle.’ That’s how I still look at it today,” he says. “We’ve been a good pair and hopefully we’ve got another 50 in us.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)


Wayne Perrin was perched in the center of a courtyard at El Dorado High School when he first saw Linda Tullis go to her locker for books. He had to perch there again so she could get a look at him before he scored an introduction.

It was 1968, and Wayne was a junior. Linda Tullis, a sophomore, was walking toward the lockers with someone he knew.

"She was with a good friend of mine's sister," he says. "I thought, 'Aha, here's a connection,' because I remember thinking how gorgeous she was and that I had to figure out a way to meet her."

Linda,

