QB sharing his love of the Hogs





University of Arkansas quarterback commitment KJ Jackson had a goal in mind when officially visiting the Hogs this weekend with recruiting non-committed prospects as his focus.

He and six other Razorback pledges were recruiting nine other prospects to be Hogs this weekend.

"That's the plan, to get every uncommitted guy on the officials [visits], by the time it's all over with," Jackson said.

Jackson, 6-4, 217 pounds, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James, made Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Dan Enos happy when he committed to the Hogs on April 9. He chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from North Carolina, Penn State, Mississippi, Louisville, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, Kansas and other programs.

He talked up Fayetteville and the coaching staff to the uncommitted visitors.

"Just telling them the proof is in the pudding," said Jackson, who participated in an Arkansas camp last summer and visited Fayetteville on April 4.

" 'You're in the best college town in the SEC. Coach Pittman is going to do everything you want from a head coach. All the position coaches have all the players' best interest at heart.' I'd tell them to just figure it out themselves and there's no way you can sway from Arkansas."

U.S. News & World Report ranked Fayetteville 10th nationally in the publication's annual "Best Places to Live" list. It marked the eighth consecutive year that Fayetteville has been ranked both in the top 10 nationally and No. 1 among SEC towns in the annual ratings.

Rivals and 247Sports rate Jackson as a 4-star recruit, while Rivals lists him the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the nation for the 2024 class.

Jackson, a left-hander, completed 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards with 42 touchdowns against 7 interceptions as a junior. He also rushed 77 times for 171 yards and 6 touchdowns while leading his team to the school's first state championship and being named the MVP of the title game.

He connected on 87 of 131 passes for 1,992 yards and 28 touchdowns against 3 interceptions as a sophomore. He rushed 65 times for 139 yards and 7 touchdowns. Jackson was also a starter as a freshman.

Jimmy Perry, who retired as St. James' head coach in January after a 43-year career, called Jackson "very, very smart" and a "student of the game."

Perry also praised Jackson's leadership ability.

Jackson said he looks forward to becoming a leader in Fayetteville and getting to work.

"I think it's going to be a lot of fun, a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication," Jackson said. "A lot of time on the board with Coach Enos, a lot of film. I just can't wait to lead this class and get to work with everybody in this class, offense and defense. Working hard everyday and encouraging everybody to work hard as well."

Despite his commitment, Jackson said other schools have continued to reach out to him.

"Early on schools are still coming after me, but I kind of said I'm locked in with Arkansas, so there's no swaying from it," Jackson said. "I really love Arkansas and I don't see myself decommitting at all."

