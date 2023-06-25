Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded May 30-June 2.

North Quarter Partners, LP to North Quarter Apartments, LLC, 9901 Brockington Road, Sherwood. Lot A B7, Sherwood North (North Quarter), $8,000,000.

Ritzen Group Venture Partners II, LP to Pavilion Apartments, LLC, 3610 E. Maryland Ave., Sherwood. Pavilion Apartments: Lot C B7, Sherwood North, $6,100,000.

Arbour Apartments, LP to Arbour Maumelle, LLC, 100 Edgewood Drive, Maumelle. The Arbour Apartments-Pt SW 28 & Pt NW 33-3N-13W, $5,500,000.

Peyton Properties, LLC to Musket Corp., Tract F2, Little Rock Port Industrial Park Area 201 Replat, $3,500,000.

Country Club Station Realty Company to 5701 Kavanaugh, LLC, Lots E, F, 6-7, A & B, Shadowlawn, $1,030,000.

Jiao Zhu Zhang; Qin Bao Zhang to Zhang Properties, LLC, L1F, Haskins Commercial, $1,000,000.

HRPG Homes, LLC to Heather Cherry; Chris Cherry, 15 Haywood Court, Little Rock. L80 B136, Chenal Valley, $990,050.

H F Enterprises, LLC to Girl Scouts- Diamonds Of Arkansas, Oklahoma And Texas, L8B, Charles Valley Replat, $953,000.

L & J Construction & Design, LLC to Lawton Baker; Jovan Baker, 25 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L9 B136, Chenal Valley, $935,000.

JNX Holdings, LLC to G2ZD2 Holdings, LLC, 5919 West 19th St., Little Rock. Ls3-4 & 11-12 B25, Batman’s- Cherry & Cox, $770,000.

Scott Hurley; Amy E. Hurley; Amy E. Koresdoski to Mary Ann Best; Joseph Henry Graf; Brandi Jean Graf, 34516 Highway 107, Cabot. Pt E/2 NW 2-4N-11W, $750,000.

Gregory W. Albert; Denise Lynn Albert to Jon A. Holcomb; Caroline Holcomb, 33 Huntington Road, Little Rock. L147R, Foxcroft 3rd, $740,000.

John Jason Walton; Kimberly M. Walton to James A. Jackson; Amber D. Jackson, L46R, Longlea VIII B Re-plat, $692,850.

Michael Elliott; Tracy Elliott to Anil K. Madadi; Sangeetha Gummalla, 41 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L29 B66, Chenal Valley, $638,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Iqbai Gilani; Manisha Gilani, 32 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L72 B2, Copper Run Phase III, $627,006.

Jacqueline E. Bouchard; Michael J. Patella to Joshua McCumpsey; Kimberly McCumpsey, 113 Grenoble Circle, Maumelle. L593RR, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $599,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Matthew Addison; Jordon Addison, 404 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L10 B4, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $573,795.

Kermit B. Channell, II to Elise Venable; Brian Venable, 225 Red Hawm Circle, Paron. L12, Hawk Valley Estates, $530,000.

Lauren R. Thompson to Samual D. Cooke, L4 B1, Pleasant Valley, $505,000.

Maurice C. Jackson; Brandi R. Jackson to Ramiro Valadez, 164 Blackburn Drive, Little Rock. L19 B23, The Villages Of Wellington, $484,000.

Luke Weiler to Patrick Carter Ford; Georgeanne Ford, 510 Rose St., Little Rock. L4 B6, Pulaski Heights, $475,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Sudhakar Murugesan, 219 Copper Way, Little Rock. L4 B5, Copper Run Phase IIIA, $470,000.

DKS Custom Homes, LLC to John Melville Davis, Jr.; Emily McClary Davis, 50 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L20 B2, Fletcher Valley- Fletcher Ridge, $467,000.

Mary Patricia Brown; The Melissa King Madigan Trust to Michelle Ann Rossow; James Russell Rossow, Jr., 804 Carywood Lane, Little Rock. L3, Hall View, $454,000.

John P. Russell; Carolyn U. Russell; The John And Carolyn Russell Family Trust to Matthew Patrick Smith; Lindsay Allison Oliver, 14100 Napoleon Road, Little Rock. L251, St. Charles, $441,000.

Ace General Contractors, Inc. to Gwenevere Plunkett, 29 Marchwood Cove, Little Rock. L35 B1, Sienna Lake, $435,901.

Christopher Gomlicker; Charlotte Gomlicker to PJ Arch, LLC, 1400 S. Arch St., Little Rock. Ls10-12 B213, Orginal City Of Little Rock, $425,000.

John M. Davis, Jr. to Chafer Stanley; Hannah Camp, L3 B8, Altheimer, $404,000.

Erin D. Nichols; The Nancy B. Stiles Revocable Trust to Carol K. Janoqicz, L34 B1, Chevaux Xourt Phase 4, $400,000.

Joseph Pierce, Jr.; Parthina Pierce to Bobby Rhoads; Christy Rhoads, 2917 Maelstrom Circle, Sherwood. L301, Miller’s Crossing Phase 5, $374,900.

Paige Williams to Caleb Henry; Sara Henry, L910, St. Charles, $374,000.

Jay Calhoun; Yancy Cundall to Jon David Adams; Allison Adams, 415 N. Jackson St., Little Rock. L11, Stempel, $367,000.

Kustommade Properties, LLC to Pam Bax; Paul Bax, 3315 West 15th St., Little Rock. L6 B32, Jones And Worthen, $367,000.

Raheem Parham; Brandis Parkham to BGRS, LLC, Legal Description Omitted, $365,000.

Martin Rindahl; Nancy Rindahl to Zeiyad Assaif Alkarakooly, 13805 Napoleon Road, Little Rock. L85R, Carriage Creek Replat Phase I, $358,500.

Edwin Palmer to Justin Huey Criddie, 5817 F St., Little Rock. L1R B22, Lincoln Park Replat, $355,000.

Robert J. Poisson, III; Kristine Brunshidle Poisson; Kristine M. Brunshidle to Shaun M. Ashley; Shawn A. Lesny, 3209 Village East Drive, North Little Rock. L7, Village East, $350,000.

Susan Price Lindahl to Andrew Max Tackett, 2511 N. University Ave., Little Rock. L4 B28, Park View, $343,500.

LaDena Sherman; LaDena Campbell to Ham House, LLC, L64 B48, Chenal Valley, $340,000.

Donald G. Fields; Nancy C. Fields to John Rodney Antle, 1710 Pickering Lane, Little Rock. L8, Oak Hill 2nd, $335,000.

Kathleen J. Kinkel; The Kinkel Family Revocable Trust to Claire Newton, 418 Garden Valley Loop, Little Rock. L9 B1, The Gardens At Valley Falls, $335,000.

Randy C. Smith; Mandie B. Smith to Asya Lee Ward; Zachary Lynn Ward, 135 Deauville Drive, Maumelle. L200, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $330,000.

I-40 Kerr, LLC to Clifton Family, LLLP; Clifton Warehouse Leasing, LLC, Pt Section 10-1N-11W, $325,000.

James Steven Hines to Ayodeji Omotoba, 249 Pumice Drive, Sherwood. L24 B8, Stonehill Phase IV, $320,600.

Chad E. Taylor; Hayley E. Taylor to Miles Erwin; Cicely Brave, 6725 Kavanaugh Place, Little Rock. L6, Casey, $315,000.

Deborah L. Robinson; Alvin Robert Fortney Revocable Trust to Russell K. Kelso; Beverly A. Kelso, 16 Creekwood Cove, North Little Rock. Unit 16, Creekwood HPR, $310,000.

Clifton Family, LLLP to Lori Gardner, 1009 Cherry Hill Drive, North Little Rock. L11 B72, Park Hill NLR, $309,000.

Clara Tang to Tyler Michael Chauncey; Olivia LoCascio Chauncy, 14521 Woodcreek Drive, Little Rock. L10 B4, Woodcreek, $307,500.

Robbie Kay Ramoin; John Clayton Ramoin to Stacey Elizabeth Smreker, 3019 Charter Oak Drive, Little Rock. L92, Echo Valley 1st, $305,000.

Ally Jade Investments, Inc. to DOP Properties, LLC, 811 Main St., Little Rock. L3 B9, Original City Of Little Rock, $300,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC to Samuel E. Byrd; Sydney Ozersky, 23 Janwood Drive, Little Rock. L158, Leawood Manor 2nd, $300,000.

Luke D. Lanier; Hannah M. Lanier to Robert F. Griffing; Griffing Family Trust, L98, Secluded Hills Phase III, $295,000.

Katherine R. Sorenson to Thomas Arthur McDonald; Joanna Elizabeth Klett, 4712 Bunker Hill Drive, North Little Rock. L38 B62, Lakewood, $289,000.

Debra Efird; Peter Cvietusa to Brenna Mason; Colin Chapa, 2615 Flakewood Road, Little Rock. Pt NW SW 25-2N-13W, $285,000.

Sophie Lin to Crystal Harris, 9 Breeds Hill Court, Little Rock. L541, Walnut Valley 3rd, $276,000.

Bubby Haus, LLC to New SK Real Estate Holdings, LLC, 6311 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. L1, A G C, $275,000.

Zachary Cantlon; Cassie Cantlon to Kenneth P. Glass; Julie L. Glass, 13209 Old River Drive, Scott. L116R, River Manor Estates Replat, $270,000.

Kevin St. Clair; Diana St. Cair to Stuart S. Mackey; Suzanne O. Mackey; Mackey Living Trust, L19 B2, Elmhurst, $266,000.

Mark Thomas; Tonya R. Thomas to Stephen J. Canon; Honor L. Canon, 9917 Echo Valley Court, Little Rock. L20, Echo Valley 1st, $261,400.

Scott Rosenthal to Benjamin Brynat; Hannah Brynat, 11614 Shady Creek Drive, Little Rock. L47 B3, Sandpiper West, $260,000.

Jason R. Holt, Sr.; Melody Vergara Holt to Millennium House Buyers, LLC, L25, Gleneagles, $256,000.

Cody I. Hancock; Megan T. Hancock; Megan T. Hammond to Daniel Demott, 2112 E. Carmichael Road, Cabot. Pt NW NW 21-4N-10W, $255,000.

R. Pierce Osborne; Robert Hays Osborne to John O’Keefe, 223 N. Monroe St., Little Rock. L26 B5, Elmhurst, $255,000.

Melissa Menard Smith; Samuel Webb Smith, III; Mary Andrea Cochran; William Andrew Menard, Jr.; Dawn Menard to Allan Calahi; Mary Jane Calahi, 7216 Gap Meadows Drive, Sherwood. L85 B2, Gap Creek, $245,000.

Derek Edwards; Jennifer Edwards; Mark Christopher Edwards to Ryan Freeman; Kaitlin Rachael Shonnard, 2400 Forest Creek Drive, Little Rock. L19 B5, Sandpiper West, $245,000.

Tosha S. James to Everett Theodor Mead, 1809 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville. L208, Base Meadows Phase 1A, $245,000.

Christine Abbeduto; Kate Dolan to William A. Austin; Jo Ellen Austin; Austin Living Trust, L500, Pleasantree 1st, $239,000.

Percy Shorter, IIl; Stephanie A. Shorter to Winona Real Estate, LLC, L22, West Glen, $236,000.

Memphis CashFlow, GP to Debra Mttocks, 14900 Sara Drive, Little Rock. L108, Sara Lynn Phase II, $235,000.

Susan Hayman; Susan G. France to Vandana Garg, L54, Westhampton, $235,000.

Jo Beth Halferty to River Rock Ventures, LLC, L5 B19, Lakewood, $230,000.

Mary Elizabeth Nance; Austin Wallace to Natalie Quinn; Nicholas Quinn, 5 Johnnycake Lane, Little Rock. L461, Pleasantree 1st, $230,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Christopher Ryler Stricklin, 10605 Darla Lane, North Little Rock. L63, White Oak Crossing, $225,775.

Hardy Homes, LLC to Conner Webb; Cassie Webb, 20 Markbrook Lane, Little Rock. L216R, Brookfield Replat, $225,000.

Violet McKenzie; Violet Drummond to Tabetha Thomas; Brian Thomas, Sr., 5817 Willow Way, North Little Rock. L532, Trammel Estates Phase IV, $225,000.

Alvin M. Laird; Clair Cleveland to Kaleb A. Jones; Briyana M. Isaac, 908 Coulter Road, Sherwood. L9 B330, Park Hill NLR, $221,000.

Mark W. Scholl; Mary B. Scholl to Forrest Goss; Kelsie Hammons, 10840 Bainbridge Drive, Little Rock. L33 B6, Walton Heights, $220,000.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Tanner Fredlund; Katherine Nicole Fredlund, 1705 Troop Court, Jacksonville. L22, Base Meadows Phase 1A, $215,000.

Talisha Dillard to Matthew Aaron McGhee; Madeline Loraine McGhee, 9903 Merlot Lane, North Little Rock. L40, The Villages At Merlot Lane, $210,000.

Toby Lawrence Lane to Donald Allen Ferren; Carolaina Neal Ferren, 53 Warwick Road, Little Rock. L16 B2, Breckenridge 1st, $210,000.

Mary Anne Wildman; Mary Anne Wildman Living Trust to Gary A. Evans, L34, Stonecreek Village, $206,500.

A. W. Riley Investment Company to Larry Williams; Teresa Bailey, L9, Sara Lynn Phase I, $201,250.

Carmell Boyd to Darius Peoples; Shatavia Peoples, 1600 West 58th St., North Little Rock. L1 B10, Valley View, $200,500.

Smith & Valentin Properties, LLC to Enrique Carballido, 9511 Copeland Lane, North Little Rock. Tract 1, CH Richter, $199,000.

Roeder Properties, LLC to Barry Kellerman, Sr., L7, Shady Lane, $187,700.

Bison Capital 1, LLC to Delxia N. Tripplett, 12607 Goldleaf Drive, Little Rock. L10 B1, Crystal Valley Manor, $185,000.

April Taylor to Joadan Berenice Reyes, 8208 Oxford Valley Drive, Mabelvale. L3 B7, Oxford Valley, $183,000.

CHB Properties, LLC to Arrived AR Mycroft, LLC, 700 West 23rd St., North Little Rock. Ls5-6, Plainview, $180,000.

Devon James Zach Gale; Sarah W. Gale to Matthew Riley, 4430 Matthew Court, Sherwood. L7, Matthew Manor, $180,000.

Jeanie E. Westfall; Jeanie E. Condruff to David Gillum, 3418 N. Magnolia St., North Little Rock. L5 B32, Park Hill NLR, $179,000.

Michael D. Cannon to Sherman S. Wright; Sabrina Budden-Wright, 2204 Marshall St., Little Rock. Ls1-3 B15, Fleming Bradford, $179,000.

Patricia Young to Arrived AR Marple, LLC, 2102 Moss St., North Little Rock. L8 B1, Missouri Pacific, $176,000.

William W. Hammonds; Jackie B. Hammonds to Melinda G. Taylor, 100 Oxford Cove, Jacksonville. L21, Stonewall Phase I-B, $175,000.

Enkhchimeg Davaadori; Orgil Boldbaatar to Anuujin Sukhdavaa, L5 B11, Parkway Place, $170,000.

Kimberly Rose McGill; Kimberly R. McHill to Goodhart Investments, LLC, 29 Oak Forest Drive, Maumelle. L122, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $170,000.

Loretta Lynn Bennett; Estate of Mary Lynn Dunlap (dec’d) to Gloria Garcia, 16420 Landmark Road, Little Rock. L2, McDaniel, $168,000.

Altom Management, LLC/The Reardon Family Trust to Jackie Lamar Boyd, Jr., 911 Latigo Trail, Jacksonville. L33, Jaxon Terrace Phase V (aka: L33 B6, Jaxon Terrace Phase V), $165,000.

Germon Gates to Mark S. Young; Lsharyn Young, 3600 Orange St., North Little Rock. L25 B7, Hillside, $162,500.

Ian Edward Alford to Robert Lee Colbert, Sr.; Robert Lee Colbert, Jr., Ls11-12, North Gate Section A Replat, $160,000.

Gregory D. Jackson; Diane Maria Jackson; Diana Maria Jackson to Corina Badillo, 2409 S. Ringo St., Little Rock. L4 B11, Wat Worthen, $159,900.

Hess Custom Construction, LLC to Green Haven Design And Build, LLC, L9 B57 & L46 B66, Chenal Valley, $157,000.

James Peter Hamilton to Breean Walas, 808 Orange St., North Little Rock. L8 B2, Martha B. Cohen, $155,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Eliezer Shrada Lefkowitz, 45 S. Wakefield Drive, Little Rock. L89, Wakefield Village No. 3, $155,000.

Daryl J. Walker to Habitat For Humanity of Central Arkansas, Inc., L6 B11, Jansen, $153,500.

Kristen A. Buser to Zachary Thomas, 9922 Brooks Lane, Little Rock. L113, Ellis Acres, $153,000.

Aaron Ault to Cole Allan Rodman; Summer Maclin, 11706 Ashwood Drive, Little Rock. L165, Birchwood Section A Plat No. 3, $152,000.

Leticia Cigarroa to Traser Dean, 16520 Landmark Road, Little Rock. Pt N/2 NW SE 30-1S-12W, $150,000.

Mackenzie Seats; Callie Seats to Alberto Aguilar-Vera, 102 Arapaho Place, Jacksonville. L8 B7, Northwood Acres Section 3, $150,000.

REI Nation, LLC to JRM Legacy Real Estate, LLC, L5, Anthony, $150,000.

Invest America, LLC to Deshalay Hubbard, 25 Rosemont Drive, Little Rock. L174, Broadmoor, $150,000.

Zac White to Bruton And Owens Properties, LLC, L154, Sturbridge Phase III, $150,000.

Boom Investment Group, LLC to Alysia Shaw, 4107 Wilbur Drive, Little Rock. L41, Twin Oaks, $150,000.