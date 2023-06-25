Residents, council members come together to help remove dilapidated home in southeast Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Maya Scharfenberg wasn't sure how to help her father.

Her father, Leroy Scharfenberg, asked her to come to a City Council meeting about a year ago because of a code compliance letter he had received. The city was going to demolish her father's home because it had fallen into such a state of disrepair it couldn't be fixed.

Maya knew the outcome was inevitable. Her father had purchased the house and land more than 35 years ago intending to fix it up. That never happened. Over the years, an investment became a burden.

The City Council granted Maya time to figure out what to do. The city was going to demolish the house and charge her father, the property owner, $17,800 for the work.

The family couldn't afford the bill. A lien would have been placed on the property.

Leroy, 72, wanted to be able to stay at the property and live out his days in his "oasis." The home, built in 1941 on just more than an acre, sat on Wyman Road, among dense foliage just north of Huntsville Road on the far southeast part of town.

Maya first found her father a new place to live while she got to work razing the house.

She made a hole in the roof and chiseled away. She faced a lot of yard waste removal to get equipment in and out.

Maya realized she needed help.

A city report says the 1,600-square-foot home had collapsing walls and a crumbling foundation. The interior had been exposed to the elements for quite some time. The home was uninhabitable. A detached garage and shed were in a similar condition.

Strangers helped Maya get the house down. She spoke to the City Council a few more times over the course of the year to provide progress updates. When she did, people attending the meetings for other agenda items asked how they could help.

Council members also got involved.

Council Member Scott Berna had some of his crew members from the cemetery he owns in town help bring the structures down. They brought a mini excavator and a skid steer and helped load two or three large dumpsters. Berna and fellow Council Member Mike Wiederkehr paid for the first dumpster. Other council members helped get word out Maya needed help.

Berna said it was clear to him Maya was working hard to do what she could and was overwhelmed. Her determination inspired Berna to help, he said.

"I'm not going to be able to do it every time, but this was a situation where someone was in need and trying to do the right thing," he said.

On Tuesday, the City Council gave Maya four more months to finish the removal. Berna asked for that much time because summer is a busy season for his ground crews, and that way there will be plenty of time to finish up the Scharfenberg property.

The City Council typically hears three to four raze and removal hearings in a year, said Billy Bryant, senior code compliance officer. Raze and removal hearings start with a resident complaint. The city does not go out looking for unsafe structures, he said.

In this instance, city staff opened a case for the property in October 2021. Leroy was notified of the code violation for unsafe structures on the property and told staff he intended to get it back up to code. However, he was unable to pay the $50 for the necessary building permit to repair the structures in May 2022.

City staff usually work with property owners for 10-11 months to get a code violation resolved before taking the matter to the council, Bryant said. The lowest bid for a contractor to do the work was $17,800. The council has discretion on how to handle the matter. In this case, council members asked Maya to update them regularly and tabled the item each time they recognized progress being made.

"Our main goal is public safety -- safety for the property owners, safety for the neighbors, safety for everybody," Bryant said.

The first raze and removal hearing for the property before the City Council happened in June 2022. That's when Maya got involved and decided to take on the project.

The house caused strife in the family, Maya said. Her parents disagreed over her father purchasing the property, and it played a role in her parents' divorce when Maya was 4 years old. Taking the home apart piece by piece was a cathartic experience, she said.

"A lot of people have asked me how it feels to see it gone. It feels good, honestly," Maya said. "Now I feel like the story that was always supposed to happen there can happen now. A good story."

Much of the tough work is done. The structures are down, but there's still a bunch of debris that needs to be cleared out. The concrete pads on all three structures also need to be removed to make the lot buildable. Maya started a GoFundMe page that raised about $3,600 as of Friday to help with the costs.

After the demolition work is done, the plan is to put a prefabricated home on the property for Leroy to live in. Any leftover money raised will go toward buying the new home, Maya said.

Maya said she would not have made the progress she did without help. The work has consumed her year, taking time away she could have spent with her 3-year-old daughter, Zoey. On the plus side, she's in the best shape of her life, she said.

Maya salvaged some sentimental items before the structures came down. Her father, a Navy veteran and architect, had a wooden sculpture signed by Fay Jones. There were hundreds of photos of construction of Fay Jones homes around Northwest Arkansas, as well as old family photos. Her father's design work can be seen all over the region, she said.

The family has received numerous offers over the years to sell the property, but never wanted to see the land turned into part of a subdivision or some type of expensive home, Maya said. She said she thinks that's part of the reason strangers helped her -- to help stave off the type of development that's driving residents out of the city.

All in all, the situation is leaning toward the best possible outcome, Maya said.

"We'll be able to get my dad to a much happier place," she said.

A concrete slab remains Friday, June 23, 2023, at a house being demolished at 2860 E. Wyman Road in Fayetteville. Fayetteville resident Maya Scharfenberg has taking down her fathers former home piece by piece after the city issued a violation notice a year ago because of the homes state of disrepair. Scharfenberg still has debris and concrete pads to remove, and has sought help from the community to get the job done. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



