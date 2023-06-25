RIVER VALLEY EATS: Kat Robinson says come for ice cream, stay for dinner at Diamond Drive In in Clarksville

Arkansas's dairy bars are a treasure, for their food, their service, and their status as culinary landmarks. For Clarksville, the dairy bar that evokes grand nostalgia is the Diamond Drive In at 1206 W. Main St. Originally opened in 1967, it has changed little over the decades it's served its community. The same diamond-shaped awning still invites guests to pull up and place an order at its window, then wait in parked vehicles until each meal is served. There is a small dining room, but most choose to enjoy the repasts offered here in their cars.

The menu hasn't changed much either. Burgers and soft-serve ice cream delights are still served with crinkle-cut fries and cold beverages. However, there are some distinctions that set the Diamond Drive In apart. For one, it has long been a rare place to pick up a dinner of broasted chicken -- poultry marinated, then slowly pressure fried for an especially juicy bird. It takes a little time to receive said chicken; every dinner is cooked to order, and that may take up to 20 minutes when the restaurant is busy. But the chicken is by far a starring contender for the best dish Diamond Drive In serves. You can have yours with fries or with the thick, ripple-cut potatoes that are also broasted -- which makes them dense and hearty. All chicken dinners come with the restaurant's rather sweet, small-cut coleslaw, which I find addictive.

That coleslaw also comes on the Friday special, the shrimp basket. You can get shrimp baskets at other times, but on Fridays they're in high demand. Ten fried shrimp come with a couple of hush puppies, not too sweet, along with cocktail sauce for dipping. It's a local favorite.

Of course, Diamond Drive In has its share of burgers, and while the standard burger is spot-on dairy bar fare, the WOW Burger is a step above. The lightly seasoned patty is half a pound of hand-patted beef, served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments along with lettuce, pickle and onion, plastered to the bun with a thick slice of American cheese. It is the sort of righteous handful that can satisfy the average customer well -- and, for those hungrier customers, it comes in a double, too.

Diamond Drive In also offers catfish, barbecue sandwiches and BLTs, and yes, it also has a pizza burger. There are also an array of soft serve delights, including one of the River Valley's last banana splits, varying candy-packed shakes, and really good sundaes. It's everything you want in a classic dairy bar experience.

Information: 754-2160.

Kat Robinson's 12th book, The Great Arkansas Pie Book, is available now. You can watch her in the documentary "Arkansas Dairy Bars: Neat Eats and Cool Treats" at 8 p.m. June 29 on Arkansas PBS.

