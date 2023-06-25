Sanders appoints Walnut Ridge man to Arkansas Tax Appeals Commission

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she has appointed Clay Sloan of Walnut Ridge to the Arkansas Tax Appeals Commission.

Sloan replaces Jeff Moore, and Sloan's term will expire June 30, 2028.

Commissioner Matthew Boch will serve as chairman of the commission.

Sanders also appointed three people to justice of the peace positions.

Linda Bright of Hot Springs has been appointed to the Garland County Quorum Court, District 5, and replaces John Horner. Bright's term expires Dec. 31, 2024.

Avo Vartenian of El Dorado, has been appointed to the Union County Quorum Court, District 2, and replaces Justin Hendrix. Vartenian's term expires Dec. 31, 2024.

Jackie Rymer of Texarkana has been appointed to the Miller County Quorum Court, District 4, and replaces Mary Pankey. Rymer's term expires Dec. 31, 2024.