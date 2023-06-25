Sections
Sex offenders on campus raise concerns

Parents, patrons protest Hot Springs schools allowing them on grounds by Brandon Smith | Today at 3:19 a.m.
Local parent of a student, Sara Jeffers, addresses the Hot Springs School Board during Tuesday night's meeting at the Jones Administration Building. - Photo by Brandon Smith of The Sentinel-Record

HOT SPRINGS -- Patrons of the Hot Springs School District have voiced concerns regarding the district's recent handling of cases involving sexual crimes against children.

In March, numerous parents and other patrons attended the district's monthly school board meeting to protest against sexual offenders being allowed on campus after Zachary Nehus, husband of Superintendent Stephanie Nehus, was seen on campus after being paroled from state prison, having served six years of a sentence for child pornography.

Hot Springs School District policy permits Level 1 and Level 2 sex offenders to be allowed on campus.

Additional concerns were raised last week, centered on the district's IT director, Bryce Walker, who was arrested in December on a misdemeanor charge of failure to report by a mandated reporter.

Walker

