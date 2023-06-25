Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SOLUNAR TABLES

Today at 2:53 a.m.

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight’s Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.

A.M. P.M.

Minor Major Minor Major

June 22 9:05 2:55 9:35 3:20

June 23 9:55 3:45 10:20 4:05

June 24 10:40 4:30 11:05 4:50

June 25 11:25 5:15 11:50 5:35

June 26 0 5:55 12:05 6:20

June 27 12:35 6:35 12:45 6:55

June 28 1:10 7:15 1:25 7:35

June 29 1:50 7:55 2:05 8:20

June 30 2:35 8:45 2:55 9:10

July 1 3:25 9:35 3:45 10:05

July 2 4:20 10:35 4:45 11:05

July 3 5:20 11:30 5:40 0

July 4 6:25 12:10 6:55 12:45

July 5 7:30 1:20 8:05 1:50

July 6 8:35 2:25 9:10 2:55

July 7 9:35 3:25 10:05 3:50

July 8 10:30 4:20 11:00 4:45

July 9 11:20 5:10 11:50 5:35

July 10 0 6:00 12:10 6:25

July 11 12:40 6:45 12:55 7:10

July 12 1:25 7:25 1:35 7:50

July 13 2:05 8:10 2:20 8:40


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT