RAISING THE BAR

State bar association celebrates milestone

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:13 a.m.
Josh Hallenbeck and Jordan Broyles on 06/14/2023 at the Arkansas Bar Association Annual Meeting at Oaklawn Casino Resort in Hot Springs. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

HOT SPRINGS -- The Arkansas Bar Association celebrated its 125th anniversary at its annual meeting June 14.

Festivities began with a cocktail reception and silent auction at Oaklawn Casino Resort. Afterward, there was an Arkansas Bar Foundation and Arkansas Bar Association Joint Awards ceremony, dinner, dancing and entertainment.

Molly and Chris McNulty served as event co-chairmen of the annual meeting. The conference with the title "Building for the Future: A World of Opportunities" was a joint meeting with the Arkansas Judicial Council. Joe Kolb is the 125th Arkansas Bar Association president and Mitchell Williams law firm was the presenting sponsor.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

