State Capitol hosting a U.S. Marshals exhibit to mark the opening of the agency’s museum in Fort Smith

A recently opened display at the Arkansas State Capitol commemorating the U.S. Marshals Service in Arkansas that coincides with the planned July 1 opening of the U.S. Marshals Service Museum in Fort Smith is no coincidence; it was planned that way, said Mike Higgs, assistant curator with the office of Secretary of State John Thurston.

"I knew about the grand opening of the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith coming up," Higgs said. "People come to the state capital from all over the United States and virtually all over the world so I wanted to kind of brag on our state a little bit but also kind of direct them toward the U.S. Marshals Museum ... while they're here in the state."

Walking toward the southwest corner of the 4th floor of the Capitol, one is first struck by a life-sized cutout of the famed Arkansas lawman Bass Reeves -- one of the first Black lawmen to operate west of the Mississippi River, according to Encyclopedia of Arkansas -- at the display of posters, documents, tools, weapons and other artifacts related to the U.S. Marshals Service in Arkansas dating from around the turn of the 20th Century.

The placement of Reeves' image, set so that it appears to be keeping a watchful eye over the exhibit, may not be accidental, as Higgs is an unabashed fan of the legendary lawman who was hired as a deputy U.S. marshal for the Western District of Arkansas, a job he held for 32 years. During that time, Reeves amassed a record of over 3,000 arrests and, despite several attempts on his life and numerous shootouts in which he is said to have killed 14 outlaws, was never wounded.

Higgs said he initially contacted David Kennedy, the curator of the U.S. Marshals Museum to begin work on the display. Then, he said, he contacted the U.S. Marshals Service office in Little Rock, which oversees operations throughout the 41 counties that make of the Eastern District of Arkansas. A few weeks later, he said, he got a call from Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeremy Hammons, who serves as the public information officer for the office.

"He has a lot of things pertaining to the history of the U.S. Marshals Service and so I made arrangements to go visit with him," Higgs said. "He allowed me to cherry-pick some items I thought would be good for our display, and he's been very gracious to let us borrow a lot of his personal collection ... He's not only a U.S. Marshal but a U.S. Marshal historian and a Bass Reeves fan, as I am."

Higgs said that Hammons assisted with getting permission to loan a number of items from the U.S. Marshals Service office collection to be displayed. Among the items Hammons was responsible for are several historical books, a replica black powder Colt Navy revolver, a Colt .45 Peacemaker prop pistol, cell block keys, handcuffs, a ballistic shield and other items. He also orchestrated the loan of a Remington Model 870 shotgun and a Heckler & Koch UMP submachine gun out of the local U.S. Marshals office.

Higgs said on July 1 he plans to travel to the opening of the U.S. Marshals Service Museum in Fort Smith, but said he is also looking forward to a side trip the day before to check out what is possibly a significant discovery he made regarding Reeves. According to Art Burton, a Reeves biographer who wrote a 2007 article on Reeves published in Wild West magazine, the last of several attempts on Reeves' life during his career happened Nov. 14, 1906, at a railroad trestle near Muskogee. The trestle has long since been abandoned and was presumably lost to history. But Higgs, who is working on a Bass Reeves biography himself, ran across a newspaper account of the gunfight that set him in search of the site.

On the day of the attempt, Reeves was returning to Muskogee in a horse-drawn buggy after delivering warrants and, as he passed underneath a railroad trestle near the Wybark community, shots rang out and a bullet passed just over his head. Returning fire, the account said, Reeves managed to fend off his attacker after which both men escaped unharmed.

"It was just a small story in the Muskogee newspaper, but the way my mind works I started wondering if this railroad trestle still exists," Higgs said. "So I, of course, went to Google Earth and I located a train trestle that fits the narrative. I told Jeremy about it and showed him exactly where it was and he said, 'I'm going there.'"

A few weeks ago, Higgs said, Hammons called him over Facetime from the railroad trestle and using the video calling app, gave Higgs a tour of the location.

"He said, 'look, it is it. You found it,'" Higgs said, laughing. "He had actually gone over there ... I was like, oh my gosh, yeah, that's got to be it. It's a huge railroad trestle with a road running underneath that was some sort of a trail between Wybark and Muskogee."

Hammons said he has been in touch with the landowner where the trestle is located and said the information available so far suggests that the site of the attack may have been located.

"The old man who owns the property said its been there as long as he can remember," Hammons said. "He said his grandfather talked about the old trestle and he said there's an old artesian well there that guys taking the Texas trail would water their horses and fill their canteens. It's got all the descriptors, but who knows? If we do confirm that that's the place we'd like to get it on the historical registry."

The day before the museum opening, Higgs said, he and Hammons plan to travel to the site of the trestle, accompanied by David Turk, the U.S. Marshals Service historian, and Ernest Marsh, an actor and stuntman who portrays Reeves in re-enactments and portrayed the deputy marshal in the 2022 theatrical production, "The Righteous Twelve."

"It's personally fulfilling for me because I've kind of followed this story through and actually proved it still exists," Higgs said.

Higgs said he has also discovered where Bass Reeves' Van Buren home stood and may have discovered the lawman's Crawford County birthplace.

"That's up for debate, I guess, but still," he said.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Arkansas exhibit at the state capitol building will run through August 21. The building is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.