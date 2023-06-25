Supreme Court’s abortion decision scorned, praised

Activists and politicians are marking the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned a nationwide right to abortion with praise from some and protests from others.

Advocates on both sides marched at rallies Saturday in Washington and across the country to call attention to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling on June 24, 2022, which upended the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

"I'm absolutely livid that people think that they can interfere with medical decisions between a woman and her doctor," said Lynn Rust of Silver Springs, Md., at a Women's March rally in Washington.

In Chicago, dueling rallies gathered on opposite sides of a street outside a downtown federal building. There was shouting but no reports of clashes.

"The elected officials in Illinois are trying to turn us into the abortion capital of the middle of the country," Peter Breen, vice president of the conservative Thomas More Society, told the Chicago Tribune.

Andy Thayer of the Gay Liberation Network said people in Illinois who are pro-abortion rights can't be complacent.

The Dobbs decision made abortion an unavoidable campaign issue and deepened policy differences between the states.

Most Republican-controlled states have imposed bans, including 14 where laws in effect now block most abortions in every stage of pregnancy, with varying exceptions for the life and health of the women and for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. Most Democrat-led states have taken steps to protect abortion access, particularly by seeking to protect doctors and others from prosecution for violating other states' abortion bans.

The issue is far from settled, as demonstrated by the past year's battles that have played out in courtrooms, on ballots and in state legislatures.

Judges are still weighing whether the bans and restrictions in several states comply with state constitutions. As soon as this fall, more voters could decide directly on abortion-related policies.

Last year, they sided with abortion rights in all six states with measures on the ballot. And the issue will be on the ballot in elections this year and next.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the impact of the Dobbs ruling in Charlotte, N.C.

"We knew this decision would create a health care crisis in America," she said, pointing to women who were initially denied abortion access even during miscarriages because hospitals were concerned about legal fallout.

The laws restricting abortion "in design and effect have created chaos, confusion and fear," Harris said.

NO CONSENSUS

While there's far from a universal consensus among voters, polls have consistently found that the majority oppose the most restrictive bans but also oppose unchecked abortion access at all stages of pregnancy.

Biden has pushed for a national law to reinstate abortion access.

Republicans have called for a national ban. But with Democrats controlling the presidency and U.S. Senate and Republicans holding the House, no federal change is imminent.

In states with the deepest bans, the number of abortions has plummeted to nearly zero. There have been more abortions in states where access has been maintained -- especially those closest to those with bans, as women travel for care they used to be able to get closer to home.

"I can't tell you how many people arrive at the clinic utterly exhausted after driving all night from Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana," said Amy Bryant, doctor who provides abortions at a clinic in Chapel Hill, N.C.

There's also been an increase in the use of networks that distribute abortion pills. But because of lags and gaps in official reporting -- and because some of the pill use goes unreported, the impact on the total number of abortions in the U.S. is not clear.

While abortions have continued, advocates say there's an equity problem: Black women and lower-income women especially, they say, are those who were expected to lose access.

HOBBS STEPS UP

On Friday, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a sweeping executive order to protect anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion from prosecution.

The order bans local prosecutors from bringing abortion-related charges and state agencies from assisting in any criminal investigations without a court order. In addition, Arizona will not honor any extradition requests for people wanted for assisting, providing or seeking an abortion.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, will be able to oversee abortion-related prosecutions.

"I will not allow extreme and out-of-touch politicians to get in the way of the fundamental right Arizonans have to make decisions about their own bodies and futures," the Democratic governor said in a statement. "I will continue to fight to expand access to safe and legal abortion in any way that I can."

Under the order, Hobbs will also create a special council to make recommendations on how to expand access to sexual and reproductive health care.

Abortions are allowed in Arizona in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy under a 2022 law.

Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO Brittany Fonteno called Hobbs' action a "promising and welcome path." Cathi Herrod, president of the socially conservative Center for Arizona Policy, accused the governor of overreaching.

Information for this article was contributed by Geoff Mulvihill, Stephanie Scarbrough, Will Weissert, Michael Tarm and staff members of The Associated Press.

Activists mark the first anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case widely considered to have overturned Roe v. Wade, by displaying neon signage in support of abortion access in front of the US Capitol on Friday, June 23, 2023, Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)



A person speaks into a megaphone before the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Abortion rights and anti-abortion activists held rallies Saturday in Washington and across the country to call attention to the Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization ruling on June 24, 2022, which upended the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)



Demonstrators hold signs as they rally outside the Supreme Court building during the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Abortion rights and anti-abortion activists held rallies Saturday in Washington and across the country to call attention to the Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization ruling on June 24, 2022, which upended the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)



Anti-abortion activists rally at the National Celebrate Life Rally at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)



A demonstrator holds a sign as people gather for the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)



A person speaks into a megaphone as others gather before the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)



Hope Neyer marks the first anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case widely considered to have overturned Roe v. Wade, by displaying a neon sign in support of abortion access in front of the Supreme Court on Friday, June 23, 2023, Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

