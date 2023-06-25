The nation in brief: Train cars plunge into Yellowstone River

Train cars plunge into Yellowstone River

COLUMBUS, Mont. -- A bridge that crosses Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed early Saturday morning, causing portions of a freight train carrying hazardous materials to plunge into the flooded river, officials said.

The train cars were carrying asphalt and sulfur, said David Stamey, Stillwater County's chief of emergency services. Officials shut down drinking water intakes downstream while they evaluated the danger. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a yellow liquid pouring out of tank cars.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notes that sulfur is a common element used as a fertilizer as well as an insecticide, fungicide and rodenticide.

Stamey said there was no immediate danger for the crews working at the site, and the hazardous material was being diluted by the swollen river.

The train crew was safe and no injuries were reported, said Andy Garland, spokesman for the Montana Rail Link.

Garland said several tank cars were partially submerged in the river early Saturday, and railroad crews were at the scene in Stillwater County, near the town of Columbus and about 40 miles west of Billings. The site is in a sparsely populated area in the Yellowstone River Valley -- about 110 miles northeast of Yellowstone National Park.

"We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident," Garland said.

In neighboring Yellowstone County, officials said they instituted emergency measures at water treatment plants because of the "potential hazmat spill" and asked residents to conserve water.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, Garland said. The river was swollen with recent heavy rains, although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse.

Tornado hurts 8 at Wyoming coal site

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Wyo. -- A tornado that ripped through the country's largest coal mining site in northeast Wyoming left eight people injured and halted operations as first responders searched the massive open-pit site for employees and continued to assess the damage, officials said Saturday.

The tornado hit the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County about 6 p.m. Friday during a shift change, initially complicating search and rescue efforts. But Peabody Energy, the operator of the mine -- with headquarters in St. Louis and South Brisbane, Australia -- confirmed before midnight that all employees had been accounted for.

Six employees were still being treated in hospitals as of 11 p.m. Friday, the company said. No deaths were reported.

At the mining site, empty train cars and buses to transport workers were blown over, said Leslie Perkins, spokesperson for Campbell County. First responders also had to contain "various hazardous materials" that leaked after the tornado touched down, the Campbell County Fire Department said, although it did not provide details.

Kansas AG: Block trans birth certificates

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Transgender people born in Kansas could be prevented from changing their birth certificates to reflect their gender identities if the state's Republican attorney general is successful with a legal move he launched late Friday.

Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a request in federal court asking a judge to end a requirement for Kansas to allow transgender people to change their birth certificates.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree imposed the requirement in 2019 to settle a lawsuit filed by four transgender Kansas residents against three state health department officials over a policy that critics said prevented transgender people from making changes even after transitioning, legally changing their names and obtaining new driver's licenses and Social Security cards.

It wasn't clear whether Kobach's effort would succeed, given a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2020 declaring a federal law barring sex discrimination in employment also prevents discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Fentanyl linked to death of actor Rich

The effects of fentanyl are considered the cause of death for Adam Rich, the child actor known as "America's little brother" for his role on the hit family dramedy "Eight is Enough."

The former television star's death in January has been ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, according to an autopsy report. Rich died in his Los Angeles home at age 54.

His stardom came at just 8 years old as the mop-topped son raised by a widower newspaper columnist in ABC's "Eight is Enough." A limited acting career followed the show's run from 1977 to '81.

Rich had publicly discussed his experiences with depression and substance abuse in the months before he died. He tweeted in October that he had been sober for seven years after arrests, many rehab stints and several overdoses. He urged his followers to never give up.



