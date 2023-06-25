TRAVELERS 7, WIND SURGE 4

Isiah Gilliam led a strong batting performance for the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan., going 2 for 5 with a home run and two runs.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead following a sacrifice fly RBI by Patrick Frick in the top of the second inning. An inning later, Robbie Tenerowicz slapped an RBI single to right field, extending the Travelers’ lead to 2-0. Wichita tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning with two runs, highlighted by a solo homer from David Banuelos. The Travs’ Connor Hoover responded with a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning, giving Arkansas a 4-2 lead.

The Travelers scored three more runs in the next two innings, giving them a 7-2 lead. Wichita scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it couldn’t find any more offense in the final two innings.

The Travs and Wind Surge close their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. today.