True lyricists: Storytellers who evoke emotions via song

Some songwriters hate lyrics.

You can feel their contempt. Jon Bon Jovi, Steve Miller. And you, Neil Diamond, raised in the rigors of Tin Pan Alley tunesmithery. What possessed you to write this:

I am ... I said

To no one there

And no one heard at all

Not even the chair

That's just disrespectful.

But maybe it's understandable; we all have our own skill sets and things that make us happy. There's a guy I know who is something like a pocket Paul McCartney; he's got all these ideas for melodies and harmonies and rhythms and counter-punctual bass lines, but when he writes a song he inevitably settles for the first easy rhyme that strikes his ear.