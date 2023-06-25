U.S. Marshals Museum, River Valley talk museum’s July 1 opening; large economic impact expected from tourism





FORT SMITH -- Visitors to the U.S. Marshals Museum will be able to experience the full breadth of the Marshals Service and its history by walking through a giant five-pointed star badge and taking in a mix of traditional-style exhibits and high-tech interactive experiences in specially themed rooms.

The museum will open to the public at 9 a.m. Saturday at 789 Riverfront Drive, along the Arkansas River, in Fort Smith. The Marshals Service chose the city as the home for its national museum in 2007, according to a museum news release on April 25.

Ben Johnson, the museum's president and chief executive officer, said visitors will be able to explore about 18,000 square feet of permanent exhibit space. There will also be photo opportunities and hands-on activities, among other amenities, for children and their families.

Johnson said being able to celebrate the opening is nothing short of amazing. Hundreds if not thousands of people put in considerable time, energy and resources to make it happen, he said.

Doug Babb, chairman of the museum's board, said he believes everyone in Arkansas will feel proud those involved in the project crafted a national museum in Fort Smith.

"I just think people are going to be stunned at what a state-of-the-art museum we have created," Babb said. "People are going to fall in love with this museum."

The museum's exhibit experience, which Johnson called "immersive," includes five galleries concerning the Marshals Service and its history, according to the museum website. The galleries consist of: To Be a Marshal, the Campfire, Frontier Marshals, a Changing Nation and Modern Marshals.

The museum is also home to the Willard and Pat Walker National Learning Center -- a learning and teaching hub for on-site and online educational experiences -- and the Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor, which honors marshals who died while serving the nation, according to the museum.

Johnson has said the museum will have another, 4,000-square-foot gallery for temporary, rotating exhibits as well to give people a reason to come back.

The museum will host an invitation-only opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday in addition to Saturday's public opening, Johnson said. Dignitaries scheduled to speak at the private event include Ronald Davis, director of the Marshals Service, U.S. Sen. John Boozman, 3rd District Rep. Steve Womack, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill.

ECONOMIC, CULTURAL IMPACT

Johnson said he thinks many people will be surprised by the economic and cultural impact the museum will have, with Fort Smith and the River Valley region being in a "transformational period" in history. He also believes the museum is an opportunity to showcase the best of Arkansas and the region -- alongside Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville and the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock -- and attract people from around the world.

"This is just going to be a unique time," Johnson said. "We're going to be able to provide some things with our exhibits and programming efforts and educational opportunities for the youth, but also adults. This isn't just going to be a real game-changer over the next five, 10 years for this community, but the region at large."

The museum expects annual attendance of 125,576 people during a typical year based on data provided by Leisure Development Partners, a consulting practice based in London, via a feasibility study in 2018. The first couple of years after the opening are expected to over-perform in comparison.

The Arkansas Economic Development Institute used the information in the feasibility study to estimate the museum and related tourist expenditures will have an annual impact of $13 million to $22 million on Sebastian County. It's also projected to result in an additional 286 full-time-equivalent jobs in the county.

Johnson said he thinks these numbers are still accurate and achievable for the museum. The museum had hired about 28 staff for regular operations as of June 16, including full-time, part-time and seasonal temporary employees.

Babb said he thinks the museum will also be a catalyst for further development along Fort Smith's riverfront.

COMMUNITY OPINIONS

Others in the River Valley share museum officials' optimism.

Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken cited the figures the museum provided when talking about the impact he believes it will have on the region.

"The highly interactive exhibits focusing on the historical and current activities of the U.S. marshals will demonstrate Fort Smith's past and, by showing the present-day activities of the U.S. marshals, will prove that Fort Smith can honor its past while working hard today toward a bright future," Geffken said.

Lavon Morton, Ward 3 city director, said he's excited about the museum opening and believes many others in Fort Smith are as well. He believes the timing fits well with other developments in Fort Smith.

Ebbing Air National Guard Base at Fort Smith Regional Airport was named the Air Force's preferred location for a pilot training center for the Foreign Military Sales program. The original plan was to move up to 24 foreign Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft and 12 General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Singapore air force to Fort Smith. The group currently is with the 425th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Ariz.

The mission is expected to bring 900 military members and their families to the River Valley.

Lt. Col. Drew "Gus" Nash, in announcing the decision March 15 to move the program to Fort Smith, said Polish pilots likely will be the first group to arrive, probably next year.

"We're going to have a lot of new people coming to Fort Smith," Morton said. "It's great to have a great new amenity that shows some history of this area of the country and especially of Fort Smith."

Lynn Wasson, interim director of the Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the museum is a large and national attraction for tourism. Visitors will get a wide view of U.S. history that will surprise them due to the Marshals Service's being the country's oldest federal law enforcement agency.

"They have been active since 1789, so it's a survey of all American history," Wasson said.

The museum will also draw people who, as members of other law enforcement agencies, were involved in operations conducted by the Marshals Service, according to Wasson.

PROJECT HISTORY, CHALLENGES

Babb said he joined the museum project in 2008. He called raising about $50 million to open the museum through an economic recession, the covid-19 pandemic, high inflation, supply chain issues and an unavailability of material for the project one of the biggest challenges in which he's been involved.

"This has been an extraordinarily difficult accomplishment, but I'll tell you what: When I walk in that completed gallery space, I become euphoric," Babb said. "It literally is a dream come true. It becomes a very emotional, teary-eyed experience. I become overwhelmed by the enormity of our accomplishment."

Construction of the main museum building, comprising about 53,000 square feet, started in July 2018 and was completed in January 2020.

Fort Smith voters rejected a proposal in March 2019 to levy a nine-month, 1% sales tax to pay for the museum's completion.

Patrick Weeks, who the museum hired as its president and CEO in 2016, resigned from his position in March 2022 after the museum put him on administrative leave the previous December. Weeks was arrested Dec. 21, 2021, on two felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after two utility workers reported he pointed a gun at them, according to police. Weeks pleaded guilty to the charges in Sebastian County Circuit Court in September and was sentenced to two six-year suspended sentences, to be served concurrently, and fined $2,500. Johnson started Aug. 22 after a national search.

The museum signed a $7.8 million contract with Thinkwell, a Los Angeles company, in November 2021 to coordinate with vendors across the United States and Canada to design and build the museum's exhibits. However, Babb has said the price of the exhibits went up because of inflation and supply chain issues, among other factors, that came after the museum signed the contract.

Babb said he believes everybody involved in the museum project was determined to get through these and other challenges. Failure was never an option for them when hundreds of people gave them a total of about $50 million for the project, according to Babb.

"We had to overcome all of those obstacles," Babb said. "We had to be determined no matter what challenge was in front of us because we had to make this museum a reality out of respect for all of our generous donors."

AFTER THE OPENING

Johnson said the Marshals Museum Foundation has to raise about $2 million to complete its approximately $50 million capital campaign as of June 16, though the museum will be ready to open Saturday. This will go to furniture, fixtures and equipment, as well as initial operating expenses.

The foundation will eventually shift its focus from finishing the capital campaign to paying for programming and providing endowment and operating support to offset some of the museum's ongoing operating expenses, according to Johnson.

Babb said the museum will implement its educational programming for both kids and adults when it opens.

Wasson said the Convention and Visitors Bureau works closely with the museum. The bureau has worked hard to publicize the museum and will continue promoting it to people nationwide who are planning vacations, meetings and conventions.

"It will take a sustained effort to make that known across the United States," Wasson said. "We'll be at it for several years just introducing the museum to the rest of the country. It will be at the forefront of all the marketing that we do."

Geffken likewise said the city has met with Johnson and will collaborate where they can.

"The city is always willing to consider public-private partnerships, like the Riverfront Bike and Skate Park and the Kelley Ballfields, because the outcome is greater than the two entities working apart," he said.

The museum will host a variety of unique activities throughout the summer, such as weekend events and speaking engagements, Johnson said.

Monica Brich of the River Valley Democrat-Gazette contributed to this report. Thomas Saccente can be reached by email at tsaccente@rivervalleydemocratgazette.com.

Guests view a screening featuring two U.S. Marshals, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. The museum will open to the public on July 1. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



A guest views artifacts and photos from the civil rights movement, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. The museum will open to the public on July 1. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



A construction worker stands near an exhibit of U.S. Marshals gathered around a campfire, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. The museum will open to the public on July 1. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



An architect's drawing of the U.S. Marshals Museum's permanent exhibit area in Fort Smith. (Courtesy Photo/U.S. Marshals Museum)



United States Marshal and Department of Justice patches are displayed, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. The museum will open to the public on July 1. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





