Walsh’s shooting his key to success

FAYETTEVILLE -- Brad Stevens, the Boston Celtics' president of basketball operations, is confident Jordan Walsh will improve his perimeter shooting as a pro.

The Celtics acquired Walsh in a trade on Thursday night with the Sacramento Kings, who picked him in the second round at No. 38 overall in the NBA Draft.

As a freshman forward at the University of Arkansas this season, the 6-7 Walsh shot 27.8% (20 of 72) on three-pointers.

"We had him in twice for workouts," Stevens said in a press conference with Boston media after the draft. "He is just getting better and better.

"And I've always thought his touch looked good, but he looked hesitant at times. So I think over time he'll become a really good shooter who has the athleticism to finish and drive closeouts.

"But he'll be ahead on the defensive end from the start. He'll get knocked down a few times, though."

Walsh, who is from DeSoto, Texas, averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 25.4 minutes for the Razorbacks in 36 games, including 22 starts. He had 40 steals and 17 blocked shots and showed the ability to cover any player he was assigned to in Arkansas' man-to-man defense.

According to Synergy Sports Technology, a website which provides analytics data for NBA and college basketball teams, when Walsh was the primary defender, he held opposing players to 34% shooting.

Walsh's 7-2 wingspan and a 36-inch vertical jump helped make him an elite defender.

"He has a special ability laterally with his wingspan to swallow people up defensively," Stevens said. "He really creates havoc with his arms and with his energy and with his ability to move his feet."

Walsh's impact on defense was particularly evident in Arkansas' first two NCAA Tournament games.

In the Razorbacks' victories over Illinois 73-63 and No. 1 seed Kansas 72-71, they outscored the Illini and Jayhawks by a combined 34 points in the 61 minutes Walsh was on the court.

"Jordan has a huge upside that intrigued many NBA teams," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "He has a very high ceiling and a bright future.

"Jordan has the ability to guard three positions at the NBA level and the Celtics have had great success with multi-positional players."

Walsh was one of three Razorbacks drafted along with freshman guards Anthony Black and Nick Smith, who were first-round picks.

The Orlando Magic selected Black at No. 6 and the Charlotte Hornets took Smith at No. 27.

Black, a 6-7 point guard from Duncanville, Texas, averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals in an SEC-leading 34.8 minutes.

"The guy is a worker, he's tough, he's competitive," Orlando General Manager Jeff Weltman said about Black at a press conference after the draft. "He's aggressive. He doesn't take a play off.

"I think our fans are really going to love the way he gets into the ball [on defense], the way he attacks the rim.

"He's got a unique, unique skill set with his vision and delivery skills. He's a highly smart off-the-ball player. He has the ability to guard three positions and to bring that effort and IQ every single play, which is what this league is about right now."

Black met with the media in Orlando on Friday along with Jett Howard, the former Michigan guard who the Magic picked No. 11 in the first round.

"It's super motivating just figuring out where we landed at and getting to know the people we're going to be around and the group we're going to play with and interact with every day," Black said. "I think we're both probably ready to get to work."

Black was asked about his feelings the previous 24 hours.

"It's definitely been crazy," Black said. "There's a lot of running around, a lot of getting ready for the draft.

"A lot of emotions -- nervousness, excitement, angst, all that. But a good 24 hours. Definitely successful. It was a good day."

Most mock drafts had Black going to the Washington Wizards with the No. 8 pick, but he said that after working out for the Magic, he believed Orlando possibly could take him two spots earlier.

"But sitting at the table [at the draft], you never really know," Black said. "So it was still exciting."

Howard, the son of Michigan Coach Juwan Howard, said he and Black got to know each other previously at the Iverson Classic, a showcase in Memphis when they were high school seniors.

"AB was my roommate at the Iverson Classic, and our relationship just took off from there," Howard said. "We were going at it that whole week, and so it's good, the comfort level we have with each other."

Smith, who is 6-5 and starred at North Little Rock High School, also will be starting his NBA career with a fellow rookie he knows well.

Charlotte made Brandon Miller, a forward from Alabama, the No. 2 overall pick. Miller and Smith played AAU ball together and they held a joint news conference Friday in Charlotte.

"He's definitely a crafty guard, real creative," Miller said when asked about Smith. "I remember we played them once, and he kind of hit me with an in-and-out [hesitation move] first play of the game. Floater.

"I liked that move, so I decided to kind of steal it from him."

Smith was projected as a top-five pick after his senior year at North Little Rock, but a knee injury caused him to miss 17 games with the Razorbacks over two stretches of the season.

"Going through that process, I learned so much about my body. Just to take stuff more seriously," said Smith, who averaged 12.5 points in 19 games. "Just being in the weight room more often.

"I feel God put me in that position to actually be aware of those types of things. And going through that process, I feel like I fell in love with the weight room more than I ever have.

"I also have a good support base around me. My mom, my dad, my brother, my sister. My friends at home. They're all behind me. ... Whenever stuff gets tough, that's who I go to."

Arkansas and UCLA each had three players drafted to lead college programs.

UCLA had one first-round pick with Jaime Jaquez going No. 18 to the Miami Heat and two second-rounders with Armari Bailey No. 41 to the Hornets and Jaylen Clark No. 53 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Arkansas had its second-highest total of players drafted, trailing only by the 1992 team which had four picks.

The 1992 Razorbacks had three first-round picks in Todd Day (eighth), Oliver Miller (22nd) and Lee Mayberry (23rd) and a second-rounder in Isaiah "Butch" Morris (37th).

Ricky Council, a 6-6 junior guard who averaged 16.1 points to lead Arkansas in scoring this season after transferring from Wichita State, was a projected second-round pick in several mock drafts.

But Council wasn't among the 58 players chosen. The draft didn't have 60 picks as usual because the Chicago Bulls and Wizards forfeited second-round picks for tampering during free agency.

Shortly after the draft ended, it was announced Council had signed a free agent deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

"The 76ers showed great commitment to Ricky by signing him so quickly after the draft," Musselman said. "All four of our guys are in great situations. The four organizations are super excited about all of them.

"It was a really special night to have four players picked up by NBA teams."

Black, Smith, Walsh and Council are expected to play in the NBA Summer League, which will have games in July in Las Vegas, Sacramento and Salt Lake City.

After Boston made several trades, Walsh ended up being the only player the Celtics added through the draft.

"He's a good prospect," Stevens said. "He's young. We don't expect him to come in and [set] the world on fire in the first couple of months, Summer League, first year."

Charles Stoker, a basketball skills coach in Dallas, put Walsh through two-a-day workouts six times a week preparing for the draft according to a story posted on Boston.com, which is affiliated with the Boston Globe. The workouts included Walsh making 250 to 350 three-pointers on a daily basis.

"After college, we really knew what he needed to focus on to get him to the next level, and that's to become a consistent three-point shot-maker," Stoker told Boston.com. "That's what we really focused on day in and day out.

"Catch-and-shoot, one-dribble pull-up. ... All different variations of shot-making threes.

"By the time he was ready for his NBA workouts, he was ready to kill it."