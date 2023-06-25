



McNulty-McGhee

Eden Blakely McGhee and Charles Jacob McNulty were united in marriage Saturday in First Presbyterian Church. Danny Sullivan officiated.

The bride is the daughter Bethany and David McGhee of North Little Rock. Her grandparents are Sandra and Carroll West of England and the late Betty and Bob McGhee of Sheridan.

The parents of the groom are Jamie and Wes McNulty of White Hall. He is the grandson of Charles and the late Pat Singleton of Blytheville and Ruth and Ronald McNulty, also of White Hall.

Honor attendants were Sterling Warren, Hannah Shoemaker, Wes McNulty and Josh McNulty.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Next Level Events.

She graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in public health; and from the University of Central Arkansas with a doctorate in occupational therapy. She is an occupational therapist. He graduated from UA with a bachelor's degree in agricultural business and is owner of Flyway Planting Co.

The couple will live in Stuttgart after a honeymoon in Barbados.

Peroo-MacFarlane

Hailey Alexandra MacFarlane became the bride of Nathan Michael Peroo on June 17 in St. Edward Catholic Church.

Mitzi and Scott MacFarlane of Little Rock are the parents of the bride.

The groom is the son of Shelley and Mike Peroo of Olathe, Kan.

The couple will make their home in Springdale.





