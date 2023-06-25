Willie Nelson brings family, friends to Walmart AMP June 29

The "Red Headed Stranger" himself will pull into Rogers June 29 along with fellow outlaws Margo Price, Flatland Calvary and Particle Kid (his youngest son). The Willie Nelson and Family Outlaw Music Festival starts at 6 p.m. at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, and gates open at 5.

Willie celebrated his 90th birthday last month with a concert lineup befitting a legend. Performing that evening were Snoop Dogg, Beck, Stephen Stills and Neil Young, Miranda Lambert, the Chicks, Bob Weir and Nathaniel Rateliff, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, George Strait and so many others. Celebrity emcees included Owen Wilson, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren and Jennifer Garner.

