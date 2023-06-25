Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Willie Nelson brings family, friends to Walmart AMP June 29

Willie Nelson celebrating 90 with Outlaw Music Festival by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
"The life I love is makin' music with my friends ..." The one and only Willie Nelson brings his friends and family to Rogers for the Outlaw Music Festival starting at 6 p.m. June 29 at the Walmart AMP. Joining Willie this year are Margo Price, Flatland Calvary and Particle Kid (Nelson's youngest son). Tickets start at $39.50 at amptickets.com. (Courtesy Photo)

The "Red Headed Stranger" himself will pull into Rogers June 29 along with fellow outlaws Margo Price, Flatland Calvary and Particle Kid (his youngest son). The Willie Nelson and Family Outlaw Music Festival starts at 6 p.m. at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, and gates open at 5.

Willie celebrated his 90th birthday last month with a concert lineup befitting a legend. Performing that evening were Snoop Dogg, Beck, Stephen Stills and Neil Young, Miranda Lambert, the Chicks, Bob Weir and Nathaniel Rateliff, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, George Strait and so many others. Celebrity emcees included Owen Wilson, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren and Jennifer Garner.

Willie

Print Headline: No Stranger To The Stage

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT