Work together

Editor, The Commercial:

I was reading the letter to the editor that Rev. [Jesse] Turner wrote the other day. A lot of it was true but some of it is not.

Go Forward Pine Bluff hurt itself by not being transparent. When someone has a plan and it's not their plan, they don't want to execute it. Jimmy Cunningham's plan is the only plan with all the right components in it.

It was voted 9-0 to give Mr. Cunningham the monies needed to start a great plan. Now GFPB is stating they don't have the monies. WHAT? REALLY? Well, the city council needs to correct this.

We have young minds that want to come back to the city and they have good plans but they have to go through all the red tape concerning this organization. If they were not so ego driven it would be good to talk and get things done.

Rev. Turner, they had or have $25 million dollars of the taxpayers' money, give or take. No Ferris wheel, no main clothing chain.

Rev. Turner, talk to the people of GFPB and tell them get off your high horses and let's work together with these young minds that want to help the city. Some people don't like to be dictated to.

Some people are not power hungry. We want our city to thrive and become productive for all the citizens.

Albert James King Jr.,

Pine Bluff