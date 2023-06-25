Youth part of diverse community Pride festival celebrates, attendees say

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival and Parade is about celebrating diversity and expressing one's self, attendees said, and that's a valuable lesson for youth to learn.

Thousands of people populated the city's entertainment district on Saturday for the 19th edition of the annual parade down Dickson Street. Mayor Lioneld Jordan and members of the City Council led the procession, with Northwest Arkansas Equality, the organization behind the event, closing things out.

In between, representatives of several nonprofits, churches, businesses and other groups were cheered on by the crowd. The drag performers got a big reaction. The Hogs were called. Even Tony the Tiger got a shout-out when the Kellogg's float came down.

The party paused for a few tempering moments. Chyna Carillo, a 24-year-old transgender woman from Springdale who was killed in Pennsylvania in February 2021, was remembered. The parade stopped to recognize the families involved in the lawsuit with the state over gender-affirming care for transgender youth. A federal judge days before struck down the state's first-in-the-nation ban on such care.

The festival's youth zone happened at the Fayetteville Town Center this year instead of the Walton Arts Center. In May, the Walton Arts Center said it would not host drag performances intended for youth. Nine of the 23 members of the center's board resigned over the decision. The Walton Arts Center had hosted youth programming related to the festival since 2018.

Only adults with children were allowed into the youth zone at the Town Center. Activities included craftmaking, story time and drag performances. Daya Betty, a drag performer from Springfield, Mo., who appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race," wore workout spandex and lipsynched and danced to 80s songs.

Betty, talking to a crowd of youth and parents earlier in the day, compared performing drag to any other kind of artistic expression.

"It is very possible for you to create a great life for yourself, follow your heart and follow your dreams," she said. "Anything is possible."

Joshua and Sara Gibbs of Fayetteville brought their three children, Jeffrey, 12; John, 9; and Lena, 6; to participate in the youth zone. Jeffrey wore jewelry and bracelets he made to go with the bright pink shirt he wore, and remarked on how he expected there to be more vibrant color around.

"I just try to make the weirdest first impression ever," he said. Seeing Betty and other performers was the first time Jeffrey had seen a drag show in person, although he said he's watched them on YouTube.

Joshua and Sara Gibbs both said they hoped to see youth events continue at future Pride festivals. Kids should feel comfortable expressing themselves, Joshua Gibbs said.

"I think it's important to show up so that the next generation learns that no matter what the public sentiment may be, we stand up for what we believe in," he said.

Laken and Jessica Long of Fayetteville also brought their three children, Damien, 14; Noah, 5; and Maddox, 2. Damien, who identifies as nonbinary and gay, went out among friends while the rest of the family went to the youth zone and checked out vendors at the parking lot at West Avenue and Dickson Street.

The family has gone to the festival a few times over the years. It helps the kids understand people dress differently and have varying family dynamics, Jessica Long said.

"They need to see that being different isn't a negative thing. It can be a positive thing to be different, and to embrace and love people who aren't always precisely the way you are," she said. "This world is full of large, diverse groups and we love and support everybody."

Leslie Yingling of Fayetteville has four children ranging in age from 3 to 15 years old. She said the new generation tends to have more profound and advanced conversations about gender and sexuality than most of her adult counterparts.

Her oldest child plays in a queer youth band. The youngest likes to wear dresses, even though he can't explain why yet because he's a toddler. Yingling said she grew up in an accepting family and wanted to treat her children the same.

"I don't think that letting people see that things exist is indoctrination at all. That's what this is," she said. "Today is not about sharing ideology. It's people being in community with each other in a loving and welcoming way."

Savvy Savant, Miss Gay Arkansas America 2022, waves to the crowd while riding in the parade, Saturday, June 24, 2023, during Northwest Arkansas Pride Weekend in downtown Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Jenifer Oryer (front) and others with Pearlâ€™s Books march in the parade, Saturday, June 24, 2023, during Northwest Arkansas Pride Weekend in downtown Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Melody Smith dances in the parade, Saturday, June 24, 2023, during Northwest Arkansas Pride Weekend in downtown Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Madison Morris (top) jumps over someone lying on the ground while riding roller skates in the parade, Saturday, June 24, 2023, during Northwest Arkansas Pride Weekend in downtown Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



A child rides a miniature car next to a walking dog in the parade, Saturday, June 24, 2023, during Northwest Arkansas Pride Weekend in downtown Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Kamie Meeks (from left), Maggie Stone (10) and Parker Phillips (10) gather before the start of the parade, Saturday, June 24, 2023, during Northwest Arkansas Pride Weekend in downtown Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Fancy Kakes (center) shows off a "Love is love" hat, Saturday, June 24, 2023, during Northwest Arkansas Pride Weekend in downtown Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

