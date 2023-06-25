Zelenskyy taunts Kremlin over armed rebellion

The government in Kyiv taunted the Kremlin Saturday as Russia faced a rebellion by a mercenary leader whose forces have fought in Ukraine, saying that Moscow's invasion was rebounding on Russia itself.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that "Russia's weakness is obvious" and portrayed the uprising against Moscow, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a mercenary and business tycoon, as an example of divine justice.

"Everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself," Zelenskyy said on Twitter. "The longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later."

Prigozhin claimed Saturday that his forces had control over the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and could march on Moscow. It was too soon to know what effects those events might have on the war in Ukraine, but Zelenskyy said that they underpinned his government's rationale for resisting Russian aggression.

"Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos," he said, and appeared to suggest that the events would galvanize Ukrainian troops who launched a counteroffensive this month. "We keep our resilience, unity and strength. All our commanders, all our soldiers know what to do."

Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to Zelenskyy, echoed the theme. He posted a photo of himself standing with Ukrainian military leaders, saying that Zelenskyy's team was "together."

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, taunted what he described as Russian weakness and used the turmoil as an opportunity to again press Ukraine's allies for more weapons.

"Those who said Russia was too strong to lose: Look now," he said on Twitter. "Time to abandon false neutrality and fear of escalation; give Ukraine all the needed weapons; forget about friendship or business with Russia."

The head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said Russia's invasion, which began in 2014 with the illegal annexation of Crimea and has included the seizing of territory in eastern Ukraine, would come back to Russia.

"As the war began, so it will end -- inside Russia," he said on Twitter. "The process has begun."

CITIZENS REACT

Just miles from the front line, news of the Wagner mercenary group's standoff with the Russian military had reached the eastern Ukrainian village of Romanivka by Saturday morning.

As fighter jets roared and explosions echoed in the distance, some residents said they saw the mercenary group's actions as beneficial to Ukraine and a way to possibly shorten the war or, at the least, distract Russia.

"Maybe they will leave us alone finally," said Lydia, 43, who had heard the news on the Telegram messaging app and asked that her surname be withheld for safety reasons.

"Of course, it's all sad -- they are civilians like us on the other side, too," she said. "But, in general, I can't help but feel a bit joyful."

Wagner has had an outsize role in Russia's invasion. The group was primarily responsible for seizing, with help of former-inmates-turned-soldiers, the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in May. Its fighters are known to be well trained and brutal to civilians and combatants alike.

On Saturday morning, a handful of Romanivka's roughly 50 residents were crowded around a mobile aid clinic run by Base.UA, a nonprofit organization. One aid worker struggled to believe whether the coup attempt was real. Some older residents without smartphones had not heard the news and did not know exactly what Wagner was.

Two aid workers standing outside the clinic discussed reports of fighting between the Russian military and the Wagner group.

"Yeah, let them beat each other up," said Halyna Tereshchenko, 71, a woman sitting nearby, clearly satisfied. "Let them leave us alone."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Natalia Yermak of The New York Times.