30 ESOL students join 2-week camp

PEARCY -- About 30 students in kindergarten through fifth grade attended this summer's English for Speakers of Other Languages Camp, hosted by the Lake Hamilton School District.

"The purpose of the camp is to expose the students to lots of experiences that allow them to learn and use English and build their background knowledge," district ESOL Coordinator Tracy Criss said of the two-week camp, which ended Friday.

"Kids who have grown up in the U.S. have a lot of incidental background knowledge that we take for granted, like different sports, types of plants and animals, hobbies, etc.

"So we learn some academic vocabulary and content through lots of fun activities and play. We invite guests from the school and community to help the kids learn more," she said.

This year, campers took field trips to the Fordyce Bath House and the Arkansas Alligator Farm and Petting Zoo, along with the Little Rock Zoo.

"It is a hands-on, active, fun environment for learning and interaction," she said.

Other learning activities revolved around visits by rangers from Lake Ouachita State Park, a computer science teacher who taught students about virtual reality using VR headsets, a music teacher, a librarian from the Garland County Library and a teacher and their students from the Lake Hamilton Agriculture program.

On Thursday, students received a special treat when local veterinarian and LH school board member Dr. Brian Peters brought animals into the classroom for them to meet.

Criss said the students are chosen based on their English proficiency level and their siblings are also allowed to attend, noting that the program has varying levels of English.

According to the Arkansas Department of Education Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, the ESOL program's overall vision is to serve and support English Learner students so they are able to "reach fluent English proficiency in speaking, listening, reading and writing."

It further notes that its goal is that by having these levels of proficiency, the students will achieve the skills necessary to continue their studies and be college- and career-ready.